Tarragon Is The Single Ingredient Addition For Better Egg Salad

Tarragon may not be as popular as other herbs like rosemary and thyme, but don't let its lower profile fool you; this herb has a unique charm that you can discover through recipes like lentil soup or tarragon-peppered fries. Tarragon can be a tough sell for chefs due to its bold, slightly pungent flavor. On first sniff, you'll catch a hint of licorice, and when tasted, it delivers a burst of zestiness with a peppery kick. But what sets it apart is the sweet, lingering vanilla undertone that rounds out the experience. Its complexity can make it a challenge to incorporate into recipes, but there's one popular exception that takes quite well to this herb — egg salad!

When added to egg salad, a sprinkle of tarragon can add a layer of complexity beyond the creamy, intensely rich flavor of the egg and mayonnaise. Without mentioning any other flavor of the herb, the peppery spice that the tarragon imparts already brings intrigue to the dish. And if you're getting a bit bored of the scent of plain mayo, the licorice and herby smell will entice your appetite with a sense of freshness.