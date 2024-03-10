The Secret Ingredient To Flavorful Lentil Soup Is A Dash Of Tarragon

Lentil soup may not be the most glamorous of recipes, but that doesn't mean that there aren't ways to elevate the humble and hearty dish. While you can mix and match flavorful ingredients and condiments, there's a complex herb that might have yet to cross your mind, and that's tarragon. A gustatory powerhouse, tarragon is all it takes to turn lentil soup from lackluster to loveable!

Tarragon is teeming with flavor. Beyond its delicate, licorice-forward profile, the herb also displays notes of spice and citrus. Additionally, tarragon has a distinctly herbal earthiness that makes it unique but also tricky to pair with certain ingredients — luckily, lentils aren't one of them. With such diversity on the palate, tarragon is capable of imparting huge amounts of flavor to all sorts of legume-based recipes, rich and robust lentil soup included.

Lentils tend to be mellow and mild, making them the perfect partner for tarragon. That said, sweet and toasty red lentils can play with the bittersweet quality of the herb, much like peppery green lentils. Otherwise, intensely earthy brown and black lentils fare well against the woodsier and grassier side of tarragon. But, that's not all: As lentils stew and simmer with other ingredients in a soup, tarragon is even able to complement grassy aromatics and fresh pops of citrus as well as balance a savory broth or traces of decadent brown butter. In essence, tarragon works to keep every aspect of lentil soup cohesive.