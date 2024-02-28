What Makes Tarragon The Perfect Dill Substitute For Your Dish

As aromatic herbs go, tarragon is sometimes misunderstood, partially because of its faux-licorice flavoring or anise-like undertones. As fate would have it, that's exactly what makes it the perfect substitute for recipes requiring fresh dill. That licorice-like flavor is defining in both tarragon and dill, even though the two herbs belong to different botanical families. Tarragon is a perennial from the Asteraceae family, while dill is an annual Apiaceae herb.

Other than sharing vibrant green hues, their structures are quite different. Tarragon sports flat, thin blades with pointed tips, while dill has free-flowing, feathery leaves branching in tiny frond configurations. It's somewhat surprising how the two genetically and texturally disparate herbs have such comparable tasting notes, but it definitely comes in handy when needing a substitute for dill.

It's important to know that some subtle flavor differences do exist. When using fresh dill in a recipe, the licorice-like flavor tends to be light with citrusy overtones. When substituting dill with fresh tarragon, you'll get a touch of bitterness, and the licorice notes are likely to be intense, natural, and earthy, often with hints of anise or fennel. When using dried versions of each, the deeper flavors of tarragon may be less apparent, so it's pretty much a 1:1 swap. If you're lucky enough to have fresh tarragon on hand, it's still a viable substitute for fresh dill but requires a little extra consideration.