14 Tips You Need When Making Tea Sandwiches

Afternoon tea is a hallowed tradition, historically in England and now the world over. And tea sandwiches — those dainty geometric creations of simple yet supremely balanced fillings held between meticulously shaped slices of bread — are the jewel in the crown. And we do mean afternoon tea, not high tea. Commonly and incorrectly used interchangeably, afternoon tea, aka low tea — we're not joking — began in the 1840s as an indulgent moment for socialites to lounge around between 3 and 4 p.m. gossiping over scones and, yes, tea sandwiches. High tea, on the other hand, was traditionally an all-out evening feast for hungry workers.

Perched at the top of a cake stand or piled high in gravity-defying formations, we'll take tea sandwiches however they come, except when we won't. That's right — while relatively straightforward to whip up at home and with some showstopping tried-and-true flavor combinations to fall back on if you're feeling creatively stretched, successful afternoon tea is won and lost on the caliber of your tea sandwiches. From hacks for tea sandwich construction and assembly to modern flourishes that'll be applauded amongst your fellow afternoon tea-takers and notes on perfect tea sandwich storage, we've rounded up everything you need to know so your tea sandwiches will be the talk of the town (or, at least, the table).