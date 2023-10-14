Jazz Up Store-Bought Ice Cream With A Sprinkle Of Bread Crumbs
Bread crumbs are a staple when you are frying up your favorite breaded food, but they can also be a decadent addition to your favorite store-bought ice cream that is tucked away in the freezer. Homemade bread crumbs come in many shapes and flavors, but when you sprinkle them into a frozen dessert, be it your favorite chocolate, vanilla, or other flavor of choice, they take on a different taste.
Don't believe it? Pulverize some day-old white bread, toast those crumbs in the oven with a little butter, cinnamon, and sugar to create some cinnamon sugar bread crumbs, layer them over a scoop or two of ice cream, and watch them become moist, soft, and sweet as they absorb the sugary essence of the melting cream. There is nothing quite like it. But what you will love about this topping is how creative you can get with it. Just as there are more flavors of ice cream than we can count, the possibilities with your bread crumbs are only limited by your culinary imagination.
Mix-up your crumbs and ice cream
The textural contrast that breadcrumbs provide for your smooth ice cream cannot be overlooked. They give it just the right amount of crispiness, and if you top your ice cream with them while they are still warm, the sensation for your mouth is perfection. But how should you get started? If you are a fan of sourdough, simply toast those crumbs with a little butter and sugar and watch them transform into a caramelized crunch that is perfect for Häagen-Dazs's vanilla ice cream or Talenti's Sea Salt Caramel gelato.
If you have a pint of Ben & Jerry's PB Over the Top, which features chocolate ice cream, peanut butter swirls, chocolate ganache, and peanut butter cups, a simple white bread crumb toasted with butter is the missing touch that will have you thinking of your favorite childhood school lunch. Or if you are opting for a more elegant ice cream like Van Leeuwen Earl Grey Tea, drizzle a little blueberry preserves or syrup over it and top it with brioche crumbs. It will give you all kinds of French toast vibes.