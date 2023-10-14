Jazz Up Store-Bought Ice Cream With A Sprinkle Of Bread Crumbs

Bread crumbs are a staple when you are frying up your favorite breaded food, but they can also be a decadent addition to your favorite store-bought ice cream that is tucked away in the freezer. Homemade bread crumbs come in many shapes and flavors, but when you sprinkle them into a frozen dessert, be it your favorite chocolate, vanilla, or other flavor of choice, they take on a different taste.

Don't believe it? Pulverize some day-old white bread, toast those crumbs in the oven with a little butter, cinnamon, and sugar to create some cinnamon sugar bread crumbs, layer them over a scoop or two of ice cream, and watch them become moist, soft, and sweet as they absorb the sugary essence of the melting cream. There is nothing quite like it. But what you will love about this topping is how creative you can get with it. Just as there are more flavors of ice cream than we can count, the possibilities with your bread crumbs are only limited by your culinary imagination.