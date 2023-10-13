Forget Mayo And Use Cottage Cheese In Your Egg Salad
Egg salad is a classic dish loved by many and known for its creamy texture and savory flavor. Traditionally, mayonnaise has been the go-to ingredient for binding the ingredients together and adding creaminess to this beloved recipe. However, if you're looking for a healthier and protein-packed alternative, it's time to forget about mayo and consider using cottage cheese instead.
If you're looking for a different approach, cottage cheese is significantly lower in calories than mayonnaise and can still provide a signature creamy texture to your egg salad. Furthermore, cottage cheese is a protein powerhouse, making it a fantastic substitute for those looking to increase their protein intake. Cottage cheese also contains essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin B12, and phosphorus. In addition to egg salad, cottage cheese is a versatile ingredient to be added to other dishes, such as salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. While mayonnaise is high in saturated fats, cottage cheese is relatively low in fat. According to WebMD, this makes cottage cheese a healthier choice for those concerned about their fat consumption or looking to reduce their saturated fat intake. Finally, cottage cheese has a slightly tart flavor that pairs exceptionally well with the other ingredients in many variations of the egg salad. Say goodbye to mayo and hello to the creamy goodness of cottage cheese in your next egg salad recipe.
The benefits of cottage cheese
To make cottage cheese egg salad, combine cottage cheese and hard-boiled eggs. We recommend 1 cup of cottage cheese for every four eggs and suggest using full-fat cottage cheese for the creamiest results. For those with dairy intolerances, cottage cheese is relatively low in lactose compared to other dairy products. People who are lactose intolerant may find it easier to digest cottage cheese. Next, add any other desired ingredients, such as celery, onion, pickles, mustard, or herbs and spices to elevate your egg salad. Once all of the ingredients are combined, mix them well until they are evenly distributed. You can serve the egg salad immediately or refrigerate it to enjoy later.
Are you looking to add even more protein? Why stop at cottage cheese? Consider adding additional egg whites. Egg whites are a pure protein source, so using more of them will increase the overall protein content of your egg salad. There are also other high-protein ingredients, such as beans, nuts, seeds, or quinoa that can be mixed in. No matter how you modify your recipe — enjoy your cottage cheese egg salad on a sandwich, wrap, or on its own as a delicious and healthy snack!