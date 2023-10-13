Forget Mayo And Use Cottage Cheese In Your Egg Salad

Egg salad is a classic dish loved by many and known for its creamy texture and savory flavor. Traditionally, mayonnaise has been the go-to ingredient for binding the ingredients together and adding creaminess to this beloved recipe. However, if you're looking for a healthier and protein-packed alternative, it's time to forget about mayo and consider using cottage cheese instead.

If you're looking for a different approach, cottage cheese is significantly lower in calories than mayonnaise and can still provide a signature creamy texture to your egg salad. Furthermore, cottage cheese is a protein powerhouse, making it a fantastic substitute for those looking to increase their protein intake. Cottage cheese also contains essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin B12, and phosphorus. In addition to egg salad, cottage cheese is a versatile ingredient to be added to other dishes, such as salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. While mayonnaise is high in saturated fats, cottage cheese is relatively low in fat. According to WebMD, this makes cottage cheese a healthier choice for those concerned about their fat consumption or looking to reduce their saturated fat intake. Finally, cottage cheese has a slightly tart flavor that pairs exceptionally well with the other ingredients in many variations of the egg salad. Say goodbye to mayo and hello to the creamy goodness of cottage cheese in your next egg salad recipe.