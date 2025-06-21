Revamp Chicken Parmesan With Our Hoagie Sandwich Recipe

Sometimes, the easiest way to make any dish any better is to turn it into a sandwich. Chicken Parmesan is as close to perfect as a recipe can get; the crispy breading, melty cheese, and flavorful tomato working in tandem to create a balance of flavor and texture that hardly needs any improvement. While you can experiment with marinating the meat or mixing Parmesan into the breadcrumbs, the best way to truly take a chicken Parmesan to the next level is to sandwich it in between the layers of a hoagie roll.

In this hoagie-style chicken Parmesan sandwich recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, crispy panko-breaded chicken cutlets are topped with gooey mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce before being toasted inside hoagie rolls for the ultimate Italian dinner. The result is a decadent, crispy, gooey version of the classic that can be eaten without the help of a fork and knife — but maybe with just a few extra napkins instead.