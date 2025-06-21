Revamp Chicken Parmesan With Our Hoagie Sandwich Recipe

By Michelle McGlinn
chicken parmesan hoagie on a plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Sometimes, the easiest way to make any dish any better is to turn it into a sandwich. Chicken Parmesan is as close to perfect as a recipe can get; the crispy breading, melty cheese, and flavorful tomato working in tandem to create a balance of flavor and texture that hardly needs any improvement. While you can experiment with marinating the meat or mixing Parmesan into the breadcrumbs, the best way to truly take a chicken Parmesan to the next level is to sandwich it in between the layers of a hoagie roll.

In this hoagie-style chicken Parmesan sandwich recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, crispy panko-breaded chicken cutlets are topped with gooey mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce before being toasted inside hoagie rolls for the ultimate Italian dinner. The result is a decadent, crispy, gooey version of the classic that can be eaten without the help of a fork and knife — but maybe with just a few extra napkins instead.

Gathering ingredients for hoagie-style chicken Parmesan sandwiches

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Though it comes together quickly, chicken Parmesan is made in a few parts: First, the chicken is breaded and fried, for which you'll need chicken cutlets, oil, flour, egg, panko, Parmesan, salt, and Italian seasoning. Next, the tomato-based sauce slathered on top is made with olive oil, onion, garlic, tomato sauce, and sugar. The rest is easy: From there, you only need a few hoagie rolls, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a generous amount of basil leaves to serve.

Step 1: Heat oil in a skillet

oil heating in a skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Heat the frying oil in a deep skillet over medium heat.

Step 2: Prepare the dredging station

dredging station in bowls on table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Arrange the flour, eggs, and panko in three different shallow bowls. Mix the Parmesan, salt, and Italian seasoning into the panko.

Step 3: Dredge first in flour

coating chicken in flour Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Working one at a time, dredge the cutlets into the flour.

Step 4: Coat in egg

coating chicken in egg Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Coat the cutlets with egg, letting any excess drip away.

Step 5: Press into the panko

dredging chicken in panko Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Dredge the cutlets in the panko mixture, pressing the crumbs firmly into the chicken.

Step 6: Fry until golden

browning chicken iron skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

When the oil is hot, add the chicken cutlets and fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side.

Step 7: Drain onto paper towels

draining chicken on paper towels Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove and reserve the breaded chicken on a paper-towel-lined plate.

Step 8: Heat oil in a skillet

heating oil in a skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To make the sauce, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Step 9: Cook the aromatics

cooking aromatics in skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the onion and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Step 10: Simmer and reduce

simmering tomato sauce in a skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, salt, and sugar and stir. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer and then let it reduce for 5 minutes.

Step 11: Heat up the broiler

heating the broiler to high Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the broiler to high and arrange a rack in the middle of the oven.

Step 12: Begin to assemble the hoagies

chicken cutlets inside of hoagie rolls Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the hoagie rolls to a baking sheet and fill them with the breaded chicken.

Step 13: Top with mozzarella and sauce

mozzarella and tomato piled onto hot dog Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the mozzarella and tomato sauce to each sandwich.

Step 14: Broil to melt

melted cheese on hoagie rolls Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Broil until the cheese is melted, about 3-5 minutes.

Step 15: Serve the sandwiches

chicken parmesan sandwich on a plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Top with shredded basil to serve.

What can I serve with my chicken Parm sandwich?

Hoagie-Style Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe

Everything you love in chicken Parmesan on a hoagie bun: Tasty homemade marinara, seasoned Parmesan-panko-coated pan-fried chicken, and oodles of gooey cheese.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
4
Sandwiches
chicken parmesan hoagie on a plate
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the breaded chicken
  • 1 cup oil, for frying
  • 4 chicken cutlets, pounded to ¼-inch thickness
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup panko
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • For the sauce and assembly
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup onion, grated
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (28-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 4 hoagie rolls, sliced lengthwise
  • 2 cups shredded low-moisture mozzarella
  • ¼ cup sliced basil leaves

Directions

  1. Heat the frying oil in a deep skillet over medium heat.
  2. Arrange the flour, eggs, and panko in three different shallow bowls. Mix the Parmesan, salt, and Italian seasoning into the panko.
  3. Working one at a time, dredge the cutlets into the flour.
  4. Coat the cutlets with egg, letting any excess drip away.
  5. Dredge the cutlets in the panko mixture, pressing the crumbs firmly into the chicken.
  6. When the oil is hot, add the chicken cutlets and fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side.
  7. Remove and reserve the breaded chicken on a paper-towel-lined plate.
  8. To make the sauce, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
  9. Add the onion and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes.
  10. Add the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, salt, and sugar and stir. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer and then let it reduce for 5 minutes.
  11. Preheat the broiler to high and arrange a rack in the middle of the oven.
  12. Add the hoagie rolls to a baking sheet and fill them with the breaded chicken.
  13. Add the mozzarella and tomato sauce to each sandwich.
  14. Broil until the cheese is melted, about 3-5 minutes.
  15. Top with shredded basil to serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 330
Total Fat 20.1 g
Saturated Fat 4.1 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 74.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 16.2 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 2.4 g
Sodium 406.3 mg
Protein 20.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can I bake or airfry breaded chicken instead of frying?

parmesan sandwiches stacked on top of each other Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Perfect as the dish might be, there is one downfall to chicken Parmesan: It isn't very healthy. Besides the mound of gooey cheese and generous helping of tomatoey sauce, the chicken is also fried, though the shallow fry helps avoid the greasiness of a deep fryer. To avoid the extra oils completely, you can bake or airfry the chicken for similar, but lighter, results.

To bake or airfry the chicken, prepare the dredging station the same way and dredge each piece in flour, egg, and panko as written. Preheat the oven and air fryer to 400 F and lightly grease a sheet tray or air fryer basket. Add the panko breaded chicken and lightly spray with oil, then bake or airfry for about 16 minutes, or until golden brown, flipping once halfway through. The airfryer's convection heating will fry the cutlets closer to the crispy golden brown of the skillet, so if you have to choose one method, we recommend making it that one.

How can I customize a chicken Parmesan sandwich?

There are a few ways to elevate a chicken Parmesan sandwich further, giving it a boost of extra flavor on top of the already rich, gooey, and punchy cheese and tomato sauce combination. For example, you can add pepperoni, giving the sandwich a pizza-like flavor. Along the same lines, you can also add black olives, cooked bell peppers, or large pieces of onion. For a spicy layer, consider adding giardiniera or pickled banana peppers, which will make the sandwich pop in a really unique way.

You can also make more noticeable changes to the sandwich, like swapping the meat, cheese, or bread. You can make the same recipe using eggplant or pork cutlets, dredging them first and frying them until golden brown. You can change the cheese to pepperjack for added heat, or simply use fresh mozzarella for an even more gooey melt. Lastly, you can swap the bread for ciabatta, hamburger buns, or a baguette for a slightly different sandwich with a little more — or even less — crunch.

