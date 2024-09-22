The Easiest Way To Give Chicken Parmesan An Added Touch Of Flavor

For a great chicken parmesan, you'll want to start with thin, pounded slabs of chicken breast, salting it for at least a couple hours before the cooking process begins to tenderize and season the meat. Then, the breading: For every 2 pounds of chicken you prep, mix 2 cups of Panko, a couple of teaspoons of dried oregano, and 1/2 a cup of Parmesan. For extra fragrance and punch, feel free to add freshly cracked black pepper, or more dried herbs — rosemary, parsley, or basil — to the mix.

We recommend Panko because its lighter, flakier consistency makes for a shattering crunch that's far superior to that of the average breadcrumb. And when it comes to a choice for parmesan, it's best to opt for grated — the powdery, snowlike texture you see in the grocery store aisle — rather than the shredded version. (Pre-shredded cheese often contains anti-clumping additives, which can hinder the melting process.)

From there, dredge your chicken in flour, then beaten egg, before ultimately dunking it into your Panko-parm mixture. Whether you pan-fry, air-fry, or bake your chicken, something magical will happen: the Maillard reaction. Beloved by cooks everywhere, this chemical phenomenon occurs when proteins and sugars are met with high heat, leading to crispy, browned edges with complex flavoring. Your Parmesan-crusted chicken will be somewhat reminiscent of the humble frico — an Italian snack created when dried cheese is melted and over heat until it crisps up — and we're not complaining.