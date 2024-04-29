For Extra Flavorful Chicken Parmesan, Marinate The Meat First

It can be hard to nail down the best part of chicken parmesan. There's the crackling crumb crust that, when done right, almost shatters. The copious amounts of cheese that bring an unctuous quality that's hard to beat. And who can forget the deep, piquant tomato sauce that adds moisture and complexity, cutting through all that richness? But without the chicken, the whole thing doesn't even get off the ground. Too often the chicken is an afterthought, when it should be front of mind. So, if you want to supercharge your next chicken parmesan, consider marinating the meat before it gets fried for extra flavorful results.

A marinade serves two purposes here. First, it clearly adds flavor to the chicken. Taking this into account, you want to consider what the chicken is working with in the dish before applying just any marinade willy-nilly. As stated, there is cheese, a breadcrumb crust, and sweet, tart tomato sauce. Consider what else would be complementary and balancing as you choose the all-important seasonings for your marinade.

Second, a good marinade can tenderize the meat bathed in it. There's a plethora of ingredients that soften tough meat fibers, so be sure to choose the right ones for the dish. Pineapple juice, for instance, probably won't play well with chicken parmesan, but vinegars, citrus juices, and wine could find a happy home to work their magic in the dish.