Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich With Asian-Inspired Slaw Recipe
Sandwiches are one of life's great joys, and with so many versions found throughout a wide variety of cuisines, there truly is a sandwich out there for everyone. Though different countries may have different ideas of what precisely constitutes a sandwich vs a burger, it is fundamentally accepted that a sandwich is simply ready-to-eat food such as meats or cheeses served between two slices of bread. There's no reason that a sandwich can't be as hearty, layered, and complexly flavored as a good burger. With that in mind, let us introduce you to this teriyaki chicken sandwich with Asian-inspired slaw, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.
Boneless chicken thighs are tossed in cornstarch and then fried until crisp and golden, before being smothered in a rich sweet, salty, and tangy teriyaki sauce. The chicken is served in soft sandwich rolls alongside a refreshing and aromatic Asian-inspired slaw, crisp lettuce leaves, and creamy mayonnaise. While this sandwich may require a little more effort than throwing some ham and cheese between two slices of bread, we think it's absolutely worth it. It is perfect served as a hearty lunch or a delicious casual dinner option, either on its own or alongside a salad and fries.
Gather the ingredients for this teriyaki chicken sandwich with Asian-inspired slaw recipe
Step 1: Mix the slaw dressing
In a bowl, combine the sesame oil, honey, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, lime juice, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, and chile flakes to make a dressing.
Step 2: Set aside
Set the dressing to one side.
Step 3: Slice the scallions
Thinly slice the scallions.
Step 4: Assemble the slaw
In a large bowl, add the red cabbage, white cabbage, scallions, cilantro, and dressing.
Step 5: Toss the slaw
Toss well to coat the slaw in the dressing and then set aside.
Step 6: Prepare the seasoned cornstarch
Add the cornstarch to a bowl and mix in ½ teaspoon garlic powder, and salt and pepper.
Step 7: Heat a pan
Meanwhile, heat the frying oil in a large pan over a medium temperature.
Step 8: Coat the chicken thighs
When the oil has reached temperature, toss the chicken thighs one at a time into the cornstarch until fully coated.
Step 9: Add the chicken to the oil
Transfer the freshly coated chicken thighs straight to the hot pan.
Step 10: Fry the chicken
Fry the chicken thighs on one side for 7 to 8 minutes until golden.
Step 11: Flip the chicken
Flip the chicken thighs and cook for another 6 to 7 minutes until the chicken is golden on the outside and cooked through.
Step 12: Add teriyaki sauce
When the chicken is cooked, pour the teriyaki sauce into a clean pan and smother the chicken thighs with it.
Step 13: Remove from the heat
Let the chicken cook for 2 minutes in the sauce then remove from the heat.
Step 14: Slice the sandwich rolls
To assemble the sandwiches, first cut the buns in half.
Step 15: Assemble the sandwiches
Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on the base of each sandwich and top with a lettuce leaf.
Step 16: Add the chicken
Transfer a hot teriyaki chicken thigh straight from the pan into each sandwich.
Step 17: Add the slaw
Top with a spoonful of the Asian slaw and then the other half of the bread.
Step 18: Serve the chicken sandwich
Serve immediately.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- Pinch of chile flakes
- 2 scallions, washed
- 1 ½ cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 ½ cup white cabbage, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- 4 tablespoons frying oil
- ⅓ cup cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 4 boneless and skinless chicken thighs
- ½ cup teriyaki sauce
- 4 sandwich rolls
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 4 lettuce leaves
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|741
|Total Fat
|40.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|140.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|13.1 g
|Sodium
|2,146.2 mg
|Protein
|37.6 g
What is teriyaki sauce?
Teriyaki sauce is one of the most enduringly popular Asian sauces, and with good reason. This workhorse of a sauce is a key component in many Asian dishes that we all know and love. If you are a fan of Asian cuisine it's likely that you have enjoyed the flavor of teriyaki sauce in some form or another.
Teriyaki sauce originates from Japan, and its base ingredient list is a very simple 3 ingredients. Soy sauce, rice wine or mirin, and sugar or honey, are combined for a balance of sweet, salty, and acidic flavors. It is often flavored with additional ingredients such as garlic, ginger, or onion, but at its core, it is a sauce that can easily be whipped up at home. Originally, it's likely that Teriyaki was used in Japan as a sauce for grilled fish. Today in the U.S. it is predominantly thought of as a sauce for meat, with teriyaki chicken being a staple on most American Japanese restaurant menus.
But teriyaki sauce is versatile and can be added to a wide variety of dishes to give them an instant flavor boost. For a juicy twist on the classic, try pineapple teriyaki chicken. If you're looking for a plant-based version, this teriyaki tofu and mushroom version is full of umami flavor. To keep true to its original use as a sauce for fish, you can use it in this simple but delicious miso-teriyaki salmon recipe.
How can this teriyaki sandwich be switched up?
If you are looking for ways to adapt this teriyaki chicken sandwich, you'll be glad to know that there are a wide variety of options available to you. While this recipe serves up the fried teriyaki chicken with a flavorful slaw, if you are looking for a quicker option, you can always omit this part of the recipe in favor of a simpler accompaniment of lettuce and sliced tomatoes. These will still add freshness and crispiness to the sandwich without the added time of mixing the slaw. A few slices of red onion would add a mild spicy bite to the recipe. You could also add some oomph to the mayonnaise by using a more flavorful Japanese kewpie mayo, or add some heat by mixing wasabi, shichimi togarashi, or even sriracha with a standard mayo.
If you believe that a sandwich isn't truly a sandwich without cheese, we recommend adding some sliced mozzarella or Monterey Jack on top of the chicken and melting it slightly to enjoy that delicious gooey texture. Or, for a sweeter finish, a grilled ring of pineapple makes a more unusual but mouthwatering addition to this sandwich. Finally, a fried egg with a runny yolk adds creamy richness to the teriyaki chicken in this sandwich.