Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich with Asian-Inspired Slaw Recipe

Sandwiches are one of life's great joys, and with so many versions found throughout a wide variety of cuisines, there truly is a sandwich out there for everyone. Though different countries may have different ideas of what precisely constitutes a sandwich vs a burger, it is fundamentally accepted that a sandwich is simply ready-to-eat food such as meats or cheeses served between two slices of bread. There's no reason that a sandwich can't be as hearty, layered, and complexly flavored as a good burger. With that in mind, let us introduce you to this teriyaki chicken sandwich with Asian-inspired slaw, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Advertisement

Boneless chicken thighs are tossed in cornstarch and then fried until crisp and golden, before being smothered in a rich sweet, salty, and tangy teriyaki sauce. The chicken is served in soft sandwich rolls alongside a refreshing and aromatic Asian-inspired slaw, crisp lettuce leaves, and creamy mayonnaise. While this sandwich may require a little more effort than throwing some ham and cheese between two slices of bread, we think it's absolutely worth it. It is perfect served as a hearty lunch or a delicious casual dinner option, either on its own or alongside a salad and fries.