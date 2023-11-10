11 Tips For Making The Best Teriyaki Sauce

There's an important distinction to be made when talking about teriyaki and teriyaki sauce. In Japan, teriyaki is a dish that encompasses quite a few things. Yaki means grill, and the word teri is simply the Japanese word for shine. Teriyaki is the cooking technique that bastes proteins on the grill with a sweet, soy-based sauce. The sugar caramelizes, giving the meat a shiny finish common to all teriyaki-style foods. It's also traditionally made with three of Japan's favorite ingredients and little else. Soy sauce, mirin, and sake make up the majority of the sauce, while a little sugar might also be added. A pinch of an aromatic like ginger or garlic or the occasional chili isn't frowned upon, either.

Here, we equate teriyaki with the sauce we use in multiple ways, dipping and drizzling our way through loads of sweet-salty goodness. It's easy enough to make, so why not start trying it at home? That way, you can customize it to your liking and make as much as you want. My preference is the more traditional version that I've learned to make working in a Japanese kitchen, mainly for the simplicity, ease of preparation, and the fact that I can add as much shichimi togarashi (Japanese seven spice) as I want. I do have a favorite store-bought brand, but after making loads of sauce myself, I realized just how salty the pre-made stuff is. If you're a fan of Japanese flavors and have a few basic ingredients on hand, I suggest you give it a go.