The 2 Ingredients To Substitute For Japanese Mirin

You're yearning for teriyaki chicken tonight, and as you gather the ingredients to whip up this delicious dish, you find that mirin, a sweet rice wine, is fundamental to the recipe. Mirin holds a special place in Japanese cuisine, balancing alcohol content — lower than sake — with a high sugar content, sitting at about 40%.

But to your dismay, the mirin bottle is nearly empty. Fortunately, there's no need to panic. With a little bit of sake and a sweetening agent such as sugar or honey, you can emulate the unique flavors of mirin and keep your teriyaki chicken night on track.

Here's a handy formula to seamlessly substitute mirin using sake and sugar: Considering mirin is almost half sugar, blend approximately two parts sake with one part sugar. Though it won't be a perfect emulation of mirin's formula, combining two tablespoons of sake with one tablespoon of sugar will still do the trick. If honey is your sweetener of choice, that's fine too — it integrates effortlessly due to its liquid state, creating a smooth blend with the sake.