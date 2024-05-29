Here's What Actually Counts As A Proper Sandwich

With their utilitarian simplicity, sandwich-like foods are hardly a new invention, with the first printed version dating to the first century B.C. Yet the name sandwich only traces back to 17th century Britain. A popular legend claims that the "Earl of Sandwich" is the British aristocrat behind the term. As the story goes, he requested salt beef between bread slices so he could eat without leaving the card table.

Although the name sandwich likely predated the tale, the account reveals a central quality: the food is built for portability. And the two slices of bread are the fundamental vessel for such functionality. Those exterior slices make it easy to transport and eat the food wherever. It's why PB&J's will forever be a popular lunchbox item and the reason popular Jimmy John's sandwiches remain an office delivery favorite.

Such a two-slice build disqualifies toasts, and accordingly, few will say that avocado toast is a sandwich. Plus, open-faced creations like Scandinavian smørrebrød don't fit the criteria, although these foods are seldom eaten on the move. This excludes many other foods with one piece of bread, like lobster rolls, hot dogs, and Philly cheesesteaks, out of proper sandwich criteria. A contentious topic, some may deem them as exceptions that nevertheless fit into the categorization. Or, perhaps, they're creations that have spun off enough to leave the sandwich moniker entirely. After all, a burger fits sandwich parameters, but it's so distinct that most will place it in a class of its own.