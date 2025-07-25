Turn Classic Chicken Parmesan Into Saucy Sliders With This Recipe

If you are looking for an easy crowd-pleasing recipe that everyone can enjoy, you really can't go wrong with chicken Parmesan. Crispy succulent chicken served up with a bold marinara sauce and smothered in mozzarella and Parmesan; what's not to like? The one way you can make this popular Italian-American dish even better is by making it into sliders, courtesy of this easy chicken Parmesan sliders recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Perfect for snacking, starters, or as a party food, these chicken Parmesan sliders will no doubt be polished off in no time. Ready in under 45 minutes, this recipe utilizes the classic super crunchy chicken tender to speed up the process, accompanied by a rich homemade tomato sauce and served up in soft and fluffy brioche buns. With ample oozy mozzarella and a generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan and fresh basil for good measure, these chicken Parmesan sliders offer a hearty and comforting festival of flavors and textures.