Turn Classic Chicken Parmesan Into Saucy Sliders With This Recipe
If you are looking for an easy crowd-pleasing recipe that everyone can enjoy, you really can't go wrong with chicken Parmesan. Crispy succulent chicken served up with a bold marinara sauce and smothered in mozzarella and Parmesan; what's not to like? The one way you can make this popular Italian-American dish even better is by making it into sliders, courtesy of this easy chicken Parmesan sliders recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.
Perfect for snacking, starters, or as a party food, these chicken Parmesan sliders will no doubt be polished off in no time. Ready in under 45 minutes, this recipe utilizes the classic super crunchy chicken tender to speed up the process, accompanied by a rich homemade tomato sauce and served up in soft and fluffy brioche buns. With ample oozy mozzarella and a generous sprinkling of grated Parmesan and fresh basil for good measure, these chicken Parmesan sliders offer a hearty and comforting festival of flavors and textures.
Gather the ingredients for this chicken Parmesan sliders recipe
To begin this chicken Parmesan sliders recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. To make the tomato sauce, you will want olive oil, a small onion, garlic puree, a can of chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. To assemble the sliders, you will need chicken tenders, butter, brioche slider buns, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and fresh basil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Bake the chicken
Bake the breaded chicken in the oven according to the packet instructions.
Step 3: Remove from the oven
Remove the chicken from the oven.
Step 4: Heat a pan
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 5: Saute onions
Saute the diced onion for 5 to 6 minutes until soft and translucent.
Step 6: Add the remaining sauce ingredients
Add ½ teaspoon of garlic puree, the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar, dried basil, ¼ teaspoon dried oregano, and salt and pepper.
Step 7: Cook until thickened
Stir and allow the mixture to simmer gently for 10 minutes until thickened.
Step 8: Mix the garlic herb butter
In a bowl mix together the butter, ¼ teaspoon garlic puree, ¼ teaspoon dried oregano, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
Step 9: Begin slider assembly
To assemble the sliders, first place the bottom of the rolls in a lined pan or suitably-sized oven tray.
Step 10: Butter the bases
Brush a little of the butter mixture over the base of the buns.
Step 11: Spread the tomato sauce
Spread the tomato sauce over the top of the buttered buns.
Step 12: Add the chicken tenders
Top the tomato sauce with the cooked breaded chicken pieces.
Step 13: Top with mozzarella
Layer the chicken with slices of mozzarella.
Step 14: Sprinkle Parmesan and fresh basil
Sprinkle the mozzarella with grated Parmesan, reserving 2 tablespoons, and the fresh basil.
Step 15: Add the bun tops
Place the tops on the buns.
Step 16: Brush with garlic butter
Brush the buns liberally with the remaining garlic butter mixture.
Step 17: Top with Parmesan
Sprinkle the reserved Parmesan over the top of the buns.
Step 18: Bake the sliders
Cover with foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 19: Serve the sliders
Remove from the oven and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|989
|Total Fat
|48.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|109.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|91.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.5 g
|Total Sugars
|16.3 g
|Sodium
|1,732.5 mg
|Protein
|46.7 g
How can these chicken Parmesan sliders be adapted?
If you are looking for some ways to adapt these chicken Parmesan sliders, there are plenty of options available to you. To make the sliders a little lighter you can always swap out the chicken tenders for a non-breaded variety of chicken, whether your preference is chicken breast or chicken thighs. You could also opt for breaded slices of eggplant for a vegetarian version. Another way to mix things up is by using a different cheese. Mozzarella will give you lot of oozy texture with mild flavoring, but there are plenty of suitable alternatives depending on your personal tastes. If you prefer to keep things relatively mild, Colby or provolone both make great alternate options. Cheddar and Gruyère will both add more of a kick to your sliders, and for something a little special, Brie or even crumbled blue cheese will definitely make these chicken sliders stand out.
A slightly more unusual way to adapt these chicken Parmesan sliders is by marinating the chicken before it is cooked, to add further depth of flavor to the dish. White wine, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs make great options for a suitable marinade, and this simple step will help to take your chicken Parmesan sliders to the next level.
How can I make my own breaded chicken?
If you are looking to elevate your chicken Parmesan sliders game, then you can always choose to make your own breaded chicken instead of reaching for a packet of ready-made chicken tenders. While this will add a few more steps to the overall process, it will be well worth the extra effort.
To make your own breaded chicken, first, you will want to start with thin slices of chicken breast or thigh, depending on your preference. You can choose to marinate the chicken at this stage, which will further tenderize the meat as well as adding extra flavor, but chicken Parmesan is such a bold and flavorful dish by itself that this isn't a compulsory step. Next, you will want to mix up your coating. We recommend panko for optimal crunch, and this should be mixed with plenty of grated Parmesan, salt and pepper, and your choice of additional flavorings. Mixed herbs such as rosemary, thyme, oregano, and basil work well, or you can choose to add garlic powder, lemon zest, or some ground pine nuts for an ultra-nutty finish.
To coat your chicken, simply dredge it in flour, then into a beaten egg mixture, before dipping it into the panko breading mixture, making sure to fully coat both sides. Then, you can either pan-fry your chicken, bake it in the oven, or use your air fryer to achieve delicious, crispy golden chicken Parmesan perfection.