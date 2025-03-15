These Croque Madame Bagel Sliders Are Perfect For Brunch

A croque monsieur is the French version of a grilled cheese sandwich. Literally translating to "mister crunch," the sandwich is notable for having a thick, gooey, slightly crunchy layer of broiled melty cheese on top of soft and crusty bread. Though surprisingly hearty for French cuisine, like most Parisian food the sandwich is refined, a perfect balance of cheese, bread, and meat. It's not uncommon to eat the gooey sandwich with a glass of wine, a quintessential part of a French lunch; and if you're craving a little more protein, the croque madame is served with an egg, fried and placed directly on top of the Gruyère.

The sandwiches both make wonderfully tasty and indulgent brunch options and making them for a crowd is relatively easy, especially in the form of sliders. Swapping out the thick French bread for miniature bagels, developer Michelle McGlinn's croque madame-inspired bagel sliders make brunch into an elegant French affair. Layered with slices of ham and Gruyère and then filled with egg and baked, the sandwiches become warm, gooey towers of flavor in less than 20 minutes. Topped with arugula, salt, and pepper, the sandwiches are a perfectly French way to enjoy a slow Sunday morning.