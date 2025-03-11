Bourbon Glazed Chicken Sliders Will Be The First To Go At Any Party

By Ksenia Prints
Chicken sliders on cutting board with sauce in background and salad in the foreground Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

These bourbon glazed chicken sliders combine sweet, smoky, and spicy elements into a guaranteed party hit that disappears quickly from serving platters. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The secret lies in the bourbon marinade, which not only tenderizes the chicken but infuses it with complex caramel notes that develop further when reduced into a glaze."

What makes these sliders special is their balance of components: tender shredded chicken soaked in bourbon and maple syrup, crisp, two-cabbage slaw for freshness and crunch, aged cheddar for sharpness, and a drizzle of hot honey that provides the perfect finishing touch. The mini challah buns offer a slightly sweet base that ties everything together, though you can use any other slider buns you find — we love brioche buns, too.

While these mini chicken burgers require some advance planning for marination, the actual cooking and assembly process moves quickly, making these sliders practical for entertaining. Just get all the ingredients prepared the day before, and you'll be able to throw them together as soon as the first guests come knocking. These sliders work equally well as appetizers for game day spreads, casual dinner options, or the star attraction at backyard gatherings. Make a double batch if you're hosting more than a few guests — they truly will be the first food to disappear.

Gather the ingredients for bourbon chicken sliders

Bourbon chicken slider recipe ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

These party-perfect sliders need a seemingly lengthy list of ingredients in order to make their three distinct components. The bourbon marinade and glaze feature bourbon, maple syrup, brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. For the chicken itself, we will be using skinless and boneless chicken breasts. For the refreshing coleslaw, gather green and purple cabbage, carrots, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and honey. The spicy-sweet hot honey combines more honey with hot sauce and red pepper flakes. Finally, to assemble the sliders, grab a few mini challah buns or any other slider buns of your choice, additional mayonnaise, and aged cheddar cheese slices for a burst of tangy creaminess.

Step 1: Make the marinade

Mixing marinade in bowl with fork Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make the chicken marinade, combine the bourbon, maple syrup, brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, black pepper, and salt; set 1 cup aside.

Step 2: Marinate the chicken

Chicken in marinade Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the chicken breasts to the larger portion of the marinade, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.

Step 3: Drain the chicken

chicken in shallow bowl with marinade beside it Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the chicken from the marinade and set aside.

Step 4: Cook the glaze

Bourbon glaze in saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Pour the reserved 1 cup of marinade into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until thickened to a glaze, about 5 minutes.

Step 5: Heat the oil in a skillet

Pan with oil Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Heat a non-stick skillet with a bit of oil over medium-high heat.

Step 6: Cook the chicken

Chicken in pan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Saute the chicken breasts for 6–7 minutes per side, brushing with the glaze frequently, until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.

Step 7: Cool and shred the chicken

Shredded chicken on cutting board Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Let rest for 5 minutes, then shred.

Step 8: Mak thee coleslaw

Coleslaw mix with sauce ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Make the coleslaw: Combine the shredded green cabbage, red cabbage, and julienned carrot in a large bowl.

Step 9: Make the dressing

Sauce in small ramekin with spoon next to coleslaw mix Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Mix the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and honey in a separate bowl. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 10: Mix

Coleslaw with two spoons in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat.

Step 11: Make the hot honey

Hot honey in saucepan with spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Make the hot honey: In a small saucepan, combine the honey, hot sauce, and red pepper flakes.

Step 12: Heat

Lifting a spoon from hot honey in saucepan Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Heat over low heat, stirring occasionally, until well combined and warm. Do not bring to a boil.

Step 13: Cool

Hot honey in saucepan with spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Step 14: Assemble the sliders

Slider bun halves with toppings all around Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Assemble the sliders: Smear the challah buns with mayonnaise on both sides, top with the shredded chicken, aged cheddar, and coleslaw, and drizzle with hot honey.

Step 15: Serve the sliders

Chicken sliders on wooden board with sides Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 909
Total Fat 35.5 g
Saturated Fat 8.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 133.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 91.7 g
Dietary Fiber 2.6 g
Total Sugars 49.6 g
Sodium 1,485.6 mg
Protein 33.1 g
The information shown is Edamam's estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist's advice.
How can I change up these bourbon chicken sliders?

Pouring hot honey onto half a slider on a cutting board Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

These bourbon-glazed sliders adapt beautifully to several variations while maintaining their signature flavor profile. For the biggest change, feel free to change the protein — boneless chicken thighs make an excellent alternative, providing richer flavor and more moisture than chicken breast, though they will need a slightly longer cooking time to reach the proper 165 F internal temperature. For plant-based sliders, use extra-firm tofu, press it thoroughly, shred it, and marinate it overnight before pan-searing and coating it with more glaze. Young jackfruit (canned in water, not syrup) offers another vegetarian option with a naturally shredded texture similar to pulled chicken; it readily absorbs the bourbon marinade and requires less cooking time.

You can also change up the accompanying slaw. A quick carrot-radish slaw makes for a flavorful Asian-inspired variation, while pickled vegetables add bright acidity. Try sliced avocado with microgreens for a California-inspired take, and corn relish introduces a smoky-sweet element that complements the bourbon glaze beautifully. For something entirely different, try caramelized onions or a simple arugula salad dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.

What can I serve with these bourbon chicken sliders?

Chicken sliders on wooden board with sides Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

These bourbon-glazed chicken sliders pair beautifully with any sides that balance their sweet, savory and spicy profile. For casual get-togethers, classic offerings like crispy sweet potato fries are great for textural contrast, especially when served with a smoky slow cooker chorizo and queso Rotel dip that echoes the bourbon glaze's flavor notes. Potato chips — particularly kettle-cooked varieties or any with black pepper, mesquite, or chipotle flavoring — offer a convenient, store-bought option that still feels intentional. 

For a lighter alternative, consider pairing these sliders with a simple green salad with thinly sliced apples, toasted pecans, and a cider vinaigrette to provide a refreshing counterpoint to the rich sliders. For more substantial entertaining, old-fashioned cornbread makes an excellent pairing, especially when you add in a topping of cheddar and jalapeños that complement the sliders' flavor profile. Broiled jalapeño poppers or a warm, smoky white queso dip serve as crowd-pleasing appetizers that maintain the indulgent theme but don't overshadow the main attraction.

