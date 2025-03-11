Bourbon Glazed Chicken Sliders Will Be The First To Go At Any Party
These bourbon glazed chicken sliders combine sweet, smoky, and spicy elements into a guaranteed party hit that disappears quickly from serving platters. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The secret lies in the bourbon marinade, which not only tenderizes the chicken but infuses it with complex caramel notes that develop further when reduced into a glaze."
What makes these sliders special is their balance of components: tender shredded chicken soaked in bourbon and maple syrup, crisp, two-cabbage slaw for freshness and crunch, aged cheddar for sharpness, and a drizzle of hot honey that provides the perfect finishing touch. The mini challah buns offer a slightly sweet base that ties everything together, though you can use any other slider buns you find — we love brioche buns, too.
While these mini chicken burgers require some advance planning for marination, the actual cooking and assembly process moves quickly, making these sliders practical for entertaining. Just get all the ingredients prepared the day before, and you'll be able to throw them together as soon as the first guests come knocking. These sliders work equally well as appetizers for game day spreads, casual dinner options, or the star attraction at backyard gatherings. Make a double batch if you're hosting more than a few guests — they truly will be the first food to disappear.
Gather the ingredients for bourbon chicken sliders
These party-perfect sliders need a seemingly lengthy list of ingredients in order to make their three distinct components. The bourbon marinade and glaze feature bourbon, maple syrup, brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. For the chicken itself, we will be using skinless and boneless chicken breasts. For the refreshing coleslaw, gather green and purple cabbage, carrots, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and honey. The spicy-sweet hot honey combines more honey with hot sauce and red pepper flakes. Finally, to assemble the sliders, grab a few mini challah buns or any other slider buns of your choice, additional mayonnaise, and aged cheddar cheese slices for a burst of tangy creaminess.
Step 1: Make the marinade
To make the chicken marinade, combine the bourbon, maple syrup, brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, black pepper, and salt; set 1 cup aside.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Add the chicken breasts to the larger portion of the marinade, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.
Step 3: Drain the chicken
Remove the chicken from the marinade and set aside.
Step 4: Cook the glaze
Pour the reserved 1 cup of marinade into a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until thickened to a glaze, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Heat the oil in a skillet
Heat a non-stick skillet with a bit of oil over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Cook the chicken
Saute the chicken breasts for 6–7 minutes per side, brushing with the glaze frequently, until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 7: Cool and shred the chicken
Let rest for 5 minutes, then shred.
Step 8: Mak thee coleslaw
Make the coleslaw: Combine the shredded green cabbage, red cabbage, and julienned carrot in a large bowl.
Step 9: Make the dressing
Mix the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and honey in a separate bowl. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 10: Mix
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat.
Step 11: Make the hot honey
Make the hot honey: In a small saucepan, combine the honey, hot sauce, and red pepper flakes.
Step 12: Heat
Heat over low heat, stirring occasionally, until well combined and warm. Do not bring to a boil.
Step 13: Cool
Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.
Step 14: Assemble the sliders
Assemble the sliders: Smear the challah buns with mayonnaise on both sides, top with the shredded chicken, aged cheddar, and coleslaw, and drizzle with hot honey.
Step 15: Serve the sliders
Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|909
|Total Fat
|35.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|133.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|91.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|49.6 g
|Sodium
|1,485.6 mg
|Protein
|33.1 g
How can I change up these bourbon chicken sliders?
These bourbon-glazed sliders adapt beautifully to several variations while maintaining their signature flavor profile. For the biggest change, feel free to change the protein — boneless chicken thighs make an excellent alternative, providing richer flavor and more moisture than chicken breast, though they will need a slightly longer cooking time to reach the proper 165 F internal temperature. For plant-based sliders, use extra-firm tofu, press it thoroughly, shred it, and marinate it overnight before pan-searing and coating it with more glaze. Young jackfruit (canned in water, not syrup) offers another vegetarian option with a naturally shredded texture similar to pulled chicken; it readily absorbs the bourbon marinade and requires less cooking time.
You can also change up the accompanying slaw. A quick carrot-radish slaw makes for a flavorful Asian-inspired variation, while pickled vegetables add bright acidity. Try sliced avocado with microgreens for a California-inspired take, and corn relish introduces a smoky-sweet element that complements the bourbon glaze beautifully. For something entirely different, try caramelized onions or a simple arugula salad dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
What can I serve with these bourbon chicken sliders?
These bourbon-glazed chicken sliders pair beautifully with any sides that balance their sweet, savory and spicy profile. For casual get-togethers, classic offerings like crispy sweet potato fries are great for textural contrast, especially when served with a smoky slow cooker chorizo and queso Rotel dip that echoes the bourbon glaze's flavor notes. Potato chips — particularly kettle-cooked varieties or any with black pepper, mesquite, or chipotle flavoring — offer a convenient, store-bought option that still feels intentional.
For a lighter alternative, consider pairing these sliders with a simple green salad with thinly sliced apples, toasted pecans, and a cider vinaigrette to provide a refreshing counterpoint to the rich sliders. For more substantial entertaining, old-fashioned cornbread makes an excellent pairing, especially when you add in a topping of cheddar and jalapeños that complement the sliders' flavor profile. Broiled jalapeño poppers or a warm, smoky white queso dip serve as crowd-pleasing appetizers that maintain the indulgent theme but don't overshadow the main attraction.