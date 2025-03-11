Bourbon Glazed Chicken Sliders Will Be The First To Go At Any Party

These bourbon glazed chicken sliders combine sweet, smoky, and spicy elements into a guaranteed party hit that disappears quickly from serving platters. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The secret lies in the bourbon marinade, which not only tenderizes the chicken but infuses it with complex caramel notes that develop further when reduced into a glaze."

What makes these sliders special is their balance of components: tender shredded chicken soaked in bourbon and maple syrup, crisp, two-cabbage slaw for freshness and crunch, aged cheddar for sharpness, and a drizzle of hot honey that provides the perfect finishing touch. The mini challah buns offer a slightly sweet base that ties everything together, though you can use any other slider buns you find — we love brioche buns, too.

While these mini chicken burgers require some advance planning for marination, the actual cooking and assembly process moves quickly, making these sliders practical for entertaining. Just get all the ingredients prepared the day before, and you'll be able to throw them together as soon as the first guests come knocking. These sliders work equally well as appetizers for game day spreads, casual dinner options, or the star attraction at backyard gatherings. Make a double batch if you're hosting more than a few guests — they truly will be the first food to disappear.