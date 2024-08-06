Shredded Jackfruit Is Your Secret For The Ultimate Vegetarian Enchiladas

Are you sold on jackfruit yet? If you'd like to get a little more context before launching into the dish, read up on what jackfruit is and how to cook with it in this guide. The best kind of jackfruit to use for your enchiladas specifically will be green, or young, jackfruit. This is the kind that is slightly underripe and will provide the most comparable texture to proteins like pork and chicken. You can likely find a can of young or green jackfruit in a supermarket, local Trader Joe's, or an Asian foods grocery store in your area. Canned jackfruit is largely the better option over its fresh counterpart, especially if this is your first foray into the tree fruit, because canned varieties come cut, de-bulbed, and de-seeded; all you need to do is rinse away the brine. They're ready to eat out of the can, so from there, you can begin the roasting or other cooking process.

Once you're ready to take the plunge, this recipe for vegetarian jackfruit enchiladas is the ultimate kickoff. It utilizes onion, garlic cloves, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, and paprika to give the jackfruit a signature enchilada taste, and the jackfruit only requires about five minutes of sautéing before the enchiladas bake. To bolster the enchilada throughline, garnishes like Mexican blend cheese and sour cream are recommended. For a tangier take, try swapping out the chicken in this salsa verde enchilada recipe with jackfruit.