In this recipe for vegetarian jackfruit enchiladas, discover the secret to making an unusual-looking fruit called jackfruit taste and look just like shredded meat. Thanks to some carefully chosen seasonings, a few minutes in a pan, and a natural texture that is reminiscent of pulled pork, this vegetable becomes a fantastic vegan meat replacement that works in a variety of recipes.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, jackfruit has recently gained popularity as a meat substitute due to its unique texture. With its shredded, fibrous consistency, unripe jackfruit can mimic the texture of pulled pork or shredded chicken, making it an ideal ingredient for these Mexican-inspired vegetarian enchiladas.

With a coating of red enchilada sauce and a layer of gooey, melted cheese, this vegetarian recipe becomes a perfect Tex-Mex comfort dish that is fit to serve to a crowd. Whether you're an avowed vegetarian or simply looking to incorporate more meatless meals into your diet, this jackfruit enchilada dish might turn you on to meatless mains.