Vegetarian Jackfruit Enchiladas Recipe
In this recipe for vegetarian jackfruit enchiladas, discover the secret to making an unusual-looking fruit called jackfruit taste and look just like shredded meat. Thanks to some carefully chosen seasonings, a few minutes in a pan, and a natural texture that is reminiscent of pulled pork, this vegetable becomes a fantastic vegan meat replacement that works in a variety of recipes.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, jackfruit has recently gained popularity as a meat substitute due to its unique texture. With its shredded, fibrous consistency, unripe jackfruit can mimic the texture of pulled pork or shredded chicken, making it an ideal ingredient for these Mexican-inspired vegetarian enchiladas.
With a coating of red enchilada sauce and a layer of gooey, melted cheese, this vegetarian recipe becomes a perfect Tex-Mex comfort dish that is fit to serve to a crowd. Whether you're an avowed vegetarian or simply looking to incorporate more meatless meals into your diet, this jackfruit enchilada dish might turn you on to meatless mains.
Gather the Ingredients for jackfruit enchiladas
For these veggie enchiladas, you'll need a can of green jackfruit, sometimes called young jackfruit, which can be found in the Asian or international foods section of many grocery stores. For the flavorings, you will need an onion, garlic cloves, jalapeño, and spices like chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Corn tortillas are best for assembling the enchiladas, along with shredded cheese (we recommend cheddar or Mexican blend). You can opt for store-bought or homemade red enchilada sauce to coat the rolled enchiladas. Garnishes like sour cream and fresh cilantro make for a lovely finishing touch.
Step 1: Shred the jackfruit
Shred the jackfruit.
Step 2: Cook the aromatics
In a skillet, cook the onion and garlic until the onion is translucent.
Step 3: Add the jackfruit and seasonings
Add the shredded jackfruit, jalapeno, chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Saute for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 5: Warm up tortillas
Spread the corn tortillas on a baking sheet and warm them in the oven for 3 minutes to make them pliable.
Step 6: Fill the tortillas
Fill each tortilla with the jackfruit mixture and about 1 teaspoon of cheese.
Step 7: Roll up the tortillas
Roll up the tortillas and place them seam-side down in a baking dish.
Step 8: Top with cheese and sauce
Top the enchiladas with sauce and the remaining shredded cheese.
Step 9: Bake the enchiladas
Bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Step 10: Serve the enchiladas
Serve hot. If desired, top the enchiladas with sour cream, additional jalapeno, and cilantro.
- 1 can (18-ounces) green jackfruit, drained
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ jalapeno, minced, (or more to taste)
- ½ teaspoon chili powder, (or more to taste)
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 6 corn tortillas
- 2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican blend)
- 2 cups enchilada sauce
- Sour cream, for serving
- Cilantro
What is jackfruit?
Jackfruit is a large, oblong tropical fruit native to South and Southeast Asia. When ripe, it becomes yellow and develops a sweet, fruity flavor with notes of banana, pineapple, and mango. However, when unripe and young, jackfruit has a neutral, almost bland taste and a fibrous texture that makes it an excellent substitute for pulled pork or shredded chicken in vegan and vegetarian dishes.
Unripe jackfruit is a common meat substitute due to its texture and ability to absorb flavors from spices and sauces. It's also high in fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. You'll find canned or packaged unripe jackfruit in the Asian or international foods section of most grocery stores, often labeled as "young green jackfruit." Fresh jackfruit may be available in some specialty markets, but it's hard to buy it at just the right moment.
When cooking with jackfruit, you have to drain and rinse the canned fruit to remove any brine or preservatives, then shred or chop it into desired pieces, getting rid of particularly hard bits that are often a part of the plant's fibrous heart. It's best to season and cook jackfruit with flavorful sauces or spices, like in this recipe.
Can I use a different type of plant-based protein instead of jackfruit?
If you can't find jackfruit, there are many different plant-based proteins you can use in this recipe. Many types of mushrooms, particularly varieties like enoki, portobello, or king oysters, can also work well as a meat-free enchilada filling. Enoki can be broken into strands, king oyster mushrooms should be chopped, while portobello mushrooms can be shredded in a food processor to get a texture similar to shredded meat.
Tofu can also be shredded for an excellent alternative that replicates the texture of jackfruit. Firm or extra-firm tofu works best, as it holds its shape better during cooking. Simply drain, press, and shred the tofu before seasoning and cooking it according to this recipe.
Tempeh, a fermented soy-based product, is another great choice. Its nutty flavor and chewy texture make it a hearty filling for enchiladas. Crumble or dice the tempeh, then proceed as instructed to make the enchiladas.
Can I use the jackfruit filling for other dishes besides enchiladas?
This spicy jackfruit filling is one of our favorites to prepare because it works in a number of dishes beyond just enchiladas. The seasoned shredded jackfruit filling has deep flavors and a great texture that makes it a perfect topping for many Mexican-inspired dishes. For instance, you can use the jackfruit filling to make delicious tacos or burritos. Simply warm the filling, pile it onto warm corn tortillas or flour tortilla wraps, and top with your favorite taco fixings like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, and a drizzle of vegan sour cream or cashew crema. There is no need to bake it any further — the tacos and burritos are ready to eat as they are!
Alternatively, you can transform the jackfruit filling into a hearty salad topping. Serve it over a bed of mixed greens, or a combination of greens, quinoa, or rice for a vegan Mexican bowl. Top it with diced vegetables, beans, and a tangy dressing for a satisfying meal.
The jackfruit filling can also make an excellent topping for loaded nachos. Layer tortilla chips with spicy jackfruit, melted vegan cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and a dollop of guacamole for a fantastic crowd-pleasing appetizer. This is actually our second favorite way of eating this filling, so make sure you give it a try!