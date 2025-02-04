Slow Cooker Chorizo And Queso Rotel Dip Recipe
With sharp, layered flavors, a tangy fresh topping, and a mix of creamy, melty cheeses, this slow cooker chorizo and queso Rotel dip recipe is the perfect game day food to serve a crowd. Prep everything in advance, and then let your Crockpot do the work.
Everyone knows that the best part of any Super Bowl or game day party are the delicious snacks that bring everyone together, and this dip is the perfect choice. According to Ksenia Prints of comfort food site Thermocookery, slow cookers are a game-changer for effortless entertaining — and they're the secret to this delicious dip. Easy to prepare and packed with flavor, it combines the rich taste of chorizo with the sharpness of cheddar, the creaminess of Monterey Jack and the zest of tomatoes and jalapeños for a real crowd-pleaser.
With just a few simple steps, you can whip up this cheesy dip in advance, and then let yourself focus on the big game. The slow cooker does the heavy lifting, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully as you cheer on your favorite team.
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker chorizo and queso Rotel dip
To make this extremely flavorful dip, you'll need your favorite brand of Mexican chorizo sausage with the casings removed, a package of cream cheese, a can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and Monterey jack cheese, heavy cream, smoked paprika, cumin, salt and pepper. For garnish, we'll make a topping of fresh tomatoes, a jalapeño pepper, and fresh cilantro. You'll also want to stock up on some tortilla chips for serving.
Step 1: Preheat pan
Preheat a skillet with a touch of oil to medium heat.
Step 2: Cook sausage
Add chorizo to the skillet and brown until fully cooked, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Transfer ingredients to slow cooker
In a slow cooker, combine cooked chorizo, cream cheese, Rotel tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey jack, heavy cream, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Stir
Stir to combine.
Step 3: Cook on low
Cover and cook on low for 2 hours, stirring occasionally until melted and creamy.
Step 4: Crush chorizo into small pieces
Break apart large pieces of chorizo with a wooden spoon or spatula, taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
Step 5: Transfer to dish for serving
Transfer to a serving bowl.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Top with fresh diced tomatoes and jalapeños, and garnish with chopped cilantro before serving hot with tortilla chips.
This slow cooker chorizo and queso Rotel dip, paired with tortilla chips, makes for the perfect game day appetizer.
Ingredients
- 1 pound Mexican chorizo, casings removed
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
- 1 (10-ounce) can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained
- 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup Monterey jack cheese, shredded
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- ½ cup fresh tomatoes, diced, for garnish
- 1 jalapeño, diced, for garnish
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
- 2 cups tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
- Preheat a skillet with a touch of oil to medium heat.
- Add chorizo to the skillet and brown until fully cooked, about 5 minutes.
- In a slow cooker, combine cooked chorizo, cream cheese, Rotel tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey jack, heavy cream, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper.
- Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on low for 2 hours, stirring occasionally until melted and creamy.
- Break apart large pieces of chorizo with a wooden spoon or spatula, taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Transfer to a serving bowl.
- Top with fresh diced tomatoes and jalapeños, and garnish with chopped cilantro before serving hot with tortilla chips.
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this Rotel dip recipe?
While this recipe is certainly delicious as it is, we do think that playing around with your food and making it your own is half the fun of cooking. So if you're looking to make some substitutions to our slow cooker chorizo and queso Rotel dip, the first thing we'll say is that the type of chorizo you use can significantly affect the flavor. While traditional Mexican chorizo, which is raw and needs to be cooked, is often preferred for its bold spices, you can also opt for Spanish chorizo, which is cured and ready to eat. If you're looking for a healthier option, turkey or chicken chorizo can be used as a leaner alternative, though they may have a milder flavor. Additionally, if you want to avoid meat altogether, you can also use a plant-based sausage like Beyond Meat, which are widely available and can provide a similar flavor to your dip without the animal products.
The other thing you can change are the cheeses used in this recipe. While we went with sharp cheddar and Monterey jack for their creamy and tangy flavors, you can try using other varieties such as pepper jack for an extra kick, or gouda for a smoky flavor.
What can I serve with this chorizo and queso dip?
We've got the perfect lineup for your ultimate game day watch party, and this dip is the star of the show. Tortilla chips pair perfectly with the cheesy dip, but you could also pair it with pretzels, potato chips, and even veggie sticks. But you can't just let the quarterback do all the work — you also have to think about the rest of the players. For our amazing line-up, we're starting with herby pigs in a blanket for a slightly dressed up version of this childhood treat. Bourbon-glazed baked chicken wings recipe are next on our list, for a more-ish meat options that will have you reaching for those napkins. Homemade crab rangoon is the perfect fusion appetizer that tastes like a dream, and don't forget the vegetarian egg rolls for the non-meat eaters. And finally, set up walking taco bar and let everyone make their own portable snack bags. All your guests will beg for seconds, and you'll work up quite the appetite to soak up all those beers.