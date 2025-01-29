Bourbon-Glazed Baked Chicken Wings Recipe
Bourbon-glazed baked chicken wings are a dressed-up Southern take on a classic bar dish, combining the rich flavors of bourbon whiskey with a layered marinade of soy and brown sugar. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe showcases how a generous pour of this spirit can turn simple ingredients into something special. Thanks to our double-glazing method, the baked wings come out crispy on the outside, dripping with sauce, and phenomenally flavorful on the inside.
The tradition of using bourbon in cooking has its roots in the Southern United States, where the spirit is widely available and often incorporated into everything from pecan pie to brisket. Bourbon is an American version of whiskey — in fact, it has to be made in the United States in order to legally be called bourbon. It's made mostly of corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, and bottled at a proof of at least 80. We love using it in this recipe because the sweet and smoky notes of bourbon pair perfectly with the crispy texture of baked chicken wings, making them a favorite for casual parties or game days.
Once you taste how good these bourbon-glazed chicken wings can be, you won't believe how easy they were to make. Whether you're a bourbon enthusiast or just looking for a way to fancify your wing habit, this bourbon-glazed version is unlike anything you've had before, so get ready to fall in love with cooking with bourbon.
Gather the ingredients for bourbon glazed wings
To make these juicy bourbon-glazed chicken wings, you will first need to put together the marinade and glaze. Start with a high-proof bourbon to form the base of your glaze, and add a generous amount of dark brown sugar for sweetness and soy sauce for a savory depth. Then drizzle in some apple cider vinegar for a touch of acidity, along with minced garlic and freshly grated ginger for zing and pungency. For a smoky kick, add a pinch each of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Finally, you'll need plenty of trimmed chicken wings to soak up all that gooey sauce, and don't forget to have scallions on hand for a fresh garnish.
Step 1: Make the marinade
To make the marinade, combine bourbon, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger, paprika, and cayenne.
Step 2: Reserve some for sauce
Reserve ⅓ of the marinade for glaze.
Step 3: Combine marinade and wings
In a large bowl, combine the rest of the marinade and the chicken wings.
Step 4: Marinate the wings
Cover and marinate the wings for 4 hours or overnight.
Step 5: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 6: Arrange a wire rack
Place a wire rack over a baking sheet.
Step 7: Arrange wings on rack
Arrange the wings on the rack.
Step 8: Pat wings dry
Pat them dry with paper towels and bake for 40 minutes, turning halfway.
Step 9: Get ready to make glaze
Transfer reserved marinade to a saucepan.
Step 10: Cook the glaze
Cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes, until it reduces in half.
Step 11: Glaze and bake
Brush the wings with glaze, and bake them for 5 more minutes.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Garnish with scallions and serve immediately.
The smoky notes of bourbon pair perfectly with the crispy texture of baked chicken wings, making them a favorite for casual parties or game days.
How can I customize the marinade for these wings?
One way to adjust the marinade is by experimenting with different types of bourbon. Each spirit has its own unique flavor profile, so trying a sweeter bourbon can enhance the glaze's richness, while a spicier variety can add depth. If you're unsure where to start with bourbon, you first want to make sure you get a good-enough brand of bourbon, and then understand how the tasting of bourbon actually works. You'll be a bourbon connoisseur in no time!
Additionally, you can modify the sweetness level by adjusting the amount of dark brown sugar; using honey or maple syrup as a substitute is another favorite of ours. Try incorporating other spices and herbs into the marinade. For example, ground cumin or coriander can add an earthy note, while fresh thyme or tarragon can add herbaceous brightness. If you prefer a spicier kick, dial up the amount of cayenne pepper or even add some chopped fresh chilies. Finally, if you're looking for lip-puckering contrast, add a squeeze or two of lime or orange juice, which would balance the sweetness of the brown sugar.
What can I serve with these wings?
When it comes to making a full spread out of these bourbon-glazed chicken wings, there's no shortage of side dishes that complement their rich flavor and sticky texture. A classic choice is celery and carrot sticks, which will provide a refreshing crunchy contrast to balance out the sweetness of the wings. You can also add homemade hummus to go along with them.
If you want to go classic, pair the wings with a creamy blue cheese or a ranch dressing for dipping to enhance the overall experience and add a savory contrast. You can take those flavors and put a decadent spin on them, pairing the wings with a blue cheese dip topped with succulent crab meat, or a tangy buttermilk ranch potato salad. For a lighter option, pair the wings with coleslaw or a blue cheese apple slaw. The crispness of the cabbage and the tangy dressing will cut through the richness of the glaze, creating a well-rounded meal.