Bourbon-Glazed Baked Chicken Wings Recipe

Bourbon-glazed baked chicken wings are a dressed-up Southern take on a classic bar dish, combining the rich flavors of bourbon whiskey with a layered marinade of soy and brown sugar. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe showcases how a generous pour of this spirit can turn simple ingredients into something special. Thanks to our double-glazing method, the baked wings come out crispy on the outside, dripping with sauce, and phenomenally flavorful on the inside.

Advertisement

The tradition of using bourbon in cooking has its roots in the Southern United States, where the spirit is widely available and often incorporated into everything from pecan pie to brisket. Bourbon is an American version of whiskey — in fact, it has to be made in the United States in order to legally be called bourbon. It's made mostly of corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, and bottled at a proof of at least 80. We love using it in this recipe because the sweet and smoky notes of bourbon pair perfectly with the crispy texture of baked chicken wings, making them a favorite for casual parties or game days.

Once you taste how good these bourbon-glazed chicken wings can be, you won't believe how easy they were to make. Whether you're a bourbon enthusiast or just looking for a way to fancify your wing habit, this bourbon-glazed version is unlike anything you've had before, so get ready to fall in love with cooking with bourbon.

Advertisement