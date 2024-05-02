15 Store-Bought Ranch Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

If your local diner only has two salad dressings, ranch is one of them. The creamy, tangy dressing has been an American staple since the 1950s and has never lost its fanbase. America rarely has a recipe all of its own, but ranch dressing holds that place as the country's most popular salad dressing by a landslide. Whipping up homemade buttermilk ranch dressing is ideal, but when the sink is full of dishes and chopping anything seems like a headache, thankfully there are plenty of pre-made options.

As a self-proclaimed ranch connoisseur, I thought I had a solid grasp on the best ranch dressings out there. I always gravitated towards my old standby, so even taking stock of the possibilities was an exciting start to this quest. I hunted down the most widespread pre-packaged ranch dressings to officially determine the best option, once and for all.

When shopping for bottled ranch, there are two avenues to consider: The condiment aisle and the refrigerated dressings and dips section. Contrary to popular belief, refrigeration doesn't mean better, and it doesn't necessarily mean more expensive. There were many factors to consider to determine the best store-bought ranches. There's consistency, acidity, herbiness, and spice, but the most important factor is how it will be consumed. While ranch was originally labeled a salad dressing, it's become a designated dip, spread, and even a marinade. I started with a small spoonful to note the true taste, then sampled each brand on a chicken tender (naturally).