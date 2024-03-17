What Makes Ranch Dressing At Restaurants So Much Better

When considering why meals taste so much better in restaurants than when prepared at home, the answer is usually lots of butter. However, when it comes to ranch dressing, there's another creamy ingredient that steals the show — buttermilk. Whether to accompany buffalo wings, a classic Cobb salad, or chicken tenders, it's one of the most common requests. And while the condiment is popular throughout America, the Midwest interestingly consumes more ranch dressing than any other region.

The reason it's so beloved is because it has a very particular aromatic flavor profile, which all comes down to the seasoning. Where the sauce typically differs is in its consistency. Some dressings are thicker, tangier, or creamier, but ultimately they can all be recognized as ranch. The popular brands we see stocked in the condiment aisle, like Hidden Valley and Kraft, are bursting with ranch's signature flavors but lacking when it comes to thickness often because they use more oil.

The higher-end brands that use less filler ingredients can easily be found at local markets but have a price tag that can be tough to justify, especially when considering the short list of ingredients. Thankfully, chefs have conquered this dilemma with a few solutions, one being the magic of seasoning mix and fresh herbs.