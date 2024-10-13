15 Facts About Bourbon You Probably Didn't Know

There are quite a few rules around what is classed as bourbon that I'll discuss throughout this piece. However, age is not mentioned at all. As long as it meets all the criteria, the spirit can be bottled straight away and marketed as bourbon. This is a surprise for many people but there are a couple of things to note. Firstly, there seems to be an unwritten rule that unaged bourbon isn't marketed as such. A good example of this is white whiskey brands like Buffalo Trace White Dog which is an unaged version of its flagship Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Secondly, good bourbon needs to be aged for a few years minimum, and most distillers will do this.

This leads us to the designation of "straight bourbon". If you see that used on the bottle instead of just "bourbon," you can be confident the whiskey has been aged for at least two years. Similarly, "bottled-in-bond" bourbon has to be aged for at least four years. Therefore if you see either of these terms, you can rest assured the bottle has at least received a decent amount of aging. Usually, the only time you'll see just "bourbon" on the bottle is with the cheap bottles that can often be found on the bottom shelf.