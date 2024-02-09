Is Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Technically Bourbon?

As an insistent and vaguely cryptic header on the Jack Daniel's website reads, "It's not bourbon. It's Jack." Seems pretty defensive right out of the gate for a distillery with such a sturdy reputation. The page goes on to decry, "People often refer to Jack Daniel's as bourbon. But it isn't. It's a Tennessee whiskey and it says so right on the bottle." This begs the question of why so many whiskey lovers all seem to be asking this same thing — and why does the distillery have an entire web page dedicated to making sure fans don't get it twisted?

While the lore surrounding the origin of the "Old No. 7" name itself is murky — some say it was the founder's lucky number, and others contend that it took him seven batches to get his recipe right — the enduring lore around what type of liquor Old No. 7 is remains equally murky. For all this seeming redirection, one thing is certain: Many spirits belong to Jack Daniel's oeuvre, and while Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey might not be bourbon, Old No. 7 is.

The most likely reason why Jack Daniel's isn't marketed as bourbon is because the "Tennessee Whiskey" label is so essential to the brand's image. The distillery produces exclusively in Tennessee, a large part of its successful ideation as an accessible, tough, classic American liquor. "Bourbon," the brand seems to say, just doesn't fit in with Jack Daniel's image ... even if Old No. 7 technically is one.