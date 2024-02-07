Yellowstone Select Bourbon: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

The world of bourbon is littered with brands that have a fascinating history, and Yellowstone is no different. Coming from the Limestone Branch Distillery, its expressions are the result of incredible tradition and two famous bourbon families. The modern-day iteration of Yellowstone is one that perfectly marries this rich history with bold innovation.

Crafted in the heart of Kentucky, its flagship Yellowstone Select bottle is a fantastic bourbon that shares the raw spirit of the national park it was named after. This whiskey is an impressive bottle that shines a beautiful light on the classic bourbon tasting notes of caramel and oak; with a touch of spice and smoke, it has plenty of depth, as well.

Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a newcomer to bourbon, you may be interested in the nuances and complexities that make Yellowstone Select stand out in the world of American whiskey. If you'd like to explore the meticulous process in which this spirit is crafted (and how it compares to its rivals) while expanding on its storied past, we've compiled this comprehensive bottle guide to assist you. Soon enough, you'll be powered with everything you need to know about Yellowstone Select bourbon.