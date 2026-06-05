The Best Store-Bought Parmesan Cheese Comes From A Brand With Award-Winning Products
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When shopping for Parmesan cheese, there's no dearth of dairy products to choose from. It's imperative to select the right cheese that balances both pleasing tastes and textures at an accessible price. In Tasting Table's rankings of store-bought Parmesan cheese brands, one award winner stood out from the bunch as the very best. Sartori Shaved Parmesan Cheese took the top spot, which is unsurprising considering how much recognition this brand has received over the years for myriad cheese products, including Best New Cheese in the World at the 2008 World Cheese Awards and Grand Champion at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.
Per Tasting Table's rankings, the shaved Parmesan cheese from Sartori is a supple and tasty product that provides a robust flavor profile and satisfying consistency. Bold, delicious, and bearing a texture with a more ideal surface area than a smaller grated variety, this cheese is perfect for a number of different culinary applications. Multiple reviews across Reddit and elsewhere echo this positive sentiment, touting Sartori's shaved Parmesan cheese as the best store-bought option.
Amazon reviewers praise the product for its quality, taste, and value for the price. On Reddit, users call out Sartori by name as their preferred Parmesan. One commenter says, "Sartori in WI makes some quality parm-style cheeses," while another confirms, "Agree. Very much stands apart from all the other domestic parms." A reply sums it up succinctly, saying, "Sartori parm is legit."
Creative ideas for using Sartori Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Because shaved Parmesan cheese comes in larger pieces than grated or shredded versions, it's a considerably more versatile product than many of its counterparts. When working with Sartori Shaved Parmesan Cheese, you can truly explore the vast and flavorful possibilities. For example, if you want to make butter pasta way better, try adding miso paste and this store-bought shaved Parmesan into the mix. It's also an excellent addition to boost the taste and texture of your favorite lasagna or grilled cheese sandwich recipes.
For vegetable-forward dishes, top your next Caesar salad with a generous portion of the shaved Parmesan. This product from Sartori would also make a lovely addition to a green bean almondine for a salty kick. When working with such a bold and pungent cheese, it's always a good idea to taste a couple of pieces prior to using it in your cooking. You'll want to have a clear idea of how the cheese will affect the taste of the rest of your food.
If you're preparing a charcuterie or grazing board, add a handful of this cheese to your snack setup. It can pair well with crackers, slices of fruit like tart green apples or firm pears, and even a small dollop of honey or fruit preserves. Choosing the best store-bought Parmesan will open up plenty of opportunities for culinary creativity.