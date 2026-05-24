I Tried 10 Store-Bought Parmesan Cheese Brands. This Was The Best One By Far

Out of all the cheeses in the world, Parmesan is arguably one of the best. It's perfectly salty and savory, with a fatty richness that gives an extra oomph to just about whatever you add it to. It's delicious in cheese-based recipes, but it also shines when it's simply sprinkled on top of a salad, sandwich, or pasta dish. But with so many different cheese brands out there, you might not know which variety to choose at the grocery store. And how do you know whether you should opt for a wedge, grated Parmesan, or the shaved kind?

I picked up 10 different Parmesan cheese brands from my local grocery store and tasted them all to give you more info about which you should buy. I ranked these cheeses according to overall flavor and texture. However, since we're working with so many different types of Parmesan, ranging from grated to wedge, I've tried to hone in on what each of these Parmesans has to offer to home cooks and what to expect when you buy them. While you may assume that a Parmesan wedge would always be better than the pre-shredded variety, that assumption doesn't hold true in this ranking.

Let's take a closer look at what each of these Parmesan cheeses bring to the table, so you can select which one you want to try next. Your Italian dishes (and so much more) are about to get a lot more delicious. Then, check out these tips for cooking with Parmesan cheese.