The 11 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Microwave Meals

Trader Joe's frozen food section is an absolute treasure trove of pizzas, pastas, snacks, ice cream treats, and of course, frozen meals. No grocery store would be complete without its selection of microwavable frozen meals, and Trader Joe's has some very worthy options. Whether you're in the mood for comforting, savory mac and cheese or a spicy, peanut-forward noodle bowl, there's a little something for everyone in TJ's frozen section.

While Trader Joe's does have an abundance of hits, it also has some misses, and this sentiment applies to the frozen entrees. As someone who shops at TJ's regularly and has tried all of the frozen meals on this list, I feel confident in recommending these as the best of the best. Not only am I familiar with Trader Joe's general offerings, but I've also specifically frequented the frozen aisle, having previously recommended the best Trader Joe's air fryer snacks, all of which came from the frozen section. When it comes to frozen microwavable meals specifically, I'm going off of my own experience with these products — so, I'm recommending those that have consistently tasted good and maintained a decent texture once heated up.