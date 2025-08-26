The 11 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Microwave Meals
Trader Joe's frozen food section is an absolute treasure trove of pizzas, pastas, snacks, ice cream treats, and of course, frozen meals. No grocery store would be complete without its selection of microwavable frozen meals, and Trader Joe's has some very worthy options. Whether you're in the mood for comforting, savory mac and cheese or a spicy, peanut-forward noodle bowl, there's a little something for everyone in TJ's frozen section.
While Trader Joe's does have an abundance of hits, it also has some misses, and this sentiment applies to the frozen entrees. As someone who shops at TJ's regularly and has tried all of the frozen meals on this list, I feel confident in recommending these as the best of the best. Not only am I familiar with Trader Joe's general offerings, but I've also specifically frequented the frozen aisle, having previously recommended the best Trader Joe's air fryer snacks, all of which came from the frozen section. When it comes to frozen microwavable meals specifically, I'm going off of my own experience with these products — so, I'm recommending those that have consistently tasted good and maintained a decent texture once heated up.
Mandarin-Style Orange Chicken Bowl
It's no secret that Trader Joe's orange chicken is one of the most popular, beloved items in the frozen aisle. In fact, it's the Asian-inspired meal that we're putting in our cart first during a shopping trip at Trader Joe's, so it's pretty much the cream of the crop when it comes to frozen food. Of course, the bag isn't the only way you can enjoy TJ's orange chicken — it comes in a convenient, single-serve frozen entree format, too.
While there are a few ways to heat up the orange chicken that comes in the bag format (the air fryer is my favorite method for that), you are more limited with the frozen entree, which pretty much just calls for a microwave. But given the fact that the orange chicken bowl — which includes the chicken itself, rice, and vegetables — goes through the microwave treatment, I've always found that the components maintain their texture quite nicely. Does the chicken get a little soft once heated up with the sauce? Of course. It's not going to taste like straight-from-the-fryer chicken or maintain that fried texture. However, the texture of the chicken remains pretty good overall, and the sweet-spicy flavors in this bowl simply can't be beat.
Spicy Farfalle Pasta With Italian Chicken Sausage
Pasta often makes for an easy meal when you just don't feel like going overboard in the kitchen, but sometimes even boiling the noodles and heating up sauce can feel too involved. Enter Trader Joe's spicy farfalle pasta with Italian chicken sausage frozen meal, an all-in-one pasta dish that's got the noodles, it's got a delicious sauce, and it's even got that Italian chicken sausage for a little extra oomph.
I've found that frozen pasta meals can be a bit hit or miss, but this TJ's one really hits the mark in every way. The bowtie (or farfalle) pasta maintains its texture very well once heated up, and that's crucial to making this meal really shine as a whole. Pasta does run the risk of getting a bit mushy once heated from frozen, but these bowties maintain a nice bite to them, which makes the pasta-eating experience that much more enjoyable. Flavor-wise, the spicy tomato sauce packs just the right kick of heat to make things interesting without feeling like your mouth is on fire. It's also nice that the meal comes loaded with Italian chicken sausage, which adds a nice savory depth and helps make the meal a little more filling, too.
Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice
There's no denying that Trader Joe's has an impressive selection of Indian food, not only in its frozen section, but scattered across the store in general. Of course, the frozen section is a particular treasure trove when it comes to Indian cuisine, but not all of the frozen entrees are worth your time. One such classic Indian entree that I've had consistent luck with is the butter chicken with basmati rice, a simple yet delicious meal that always hits the spot.
While I can't sit here and say that TJ's butter chicken entree features a curry that's on par with an Indian restaurant, I can at least attest to the fact that it's got some good flavors going on. Something that particularly works about this meal is its simplicity, with the curry itself having a very tomato-forward flavor with a certain creamy depth, along with notes of garlic and onion. It's a sauce that pairs exceptionally well with the chicken, and the rice is a nice addition to help sop up all of that extra curry goodness. When you want Indian food but don't exactly have the time to whip up a homemade curry on the spot, Trader Joe's butter chicken is a quick and easy go-to that scratches that itch.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
If you want a bowl that's loaded with a little bit of everything, Trader Joe's chicken shawarma bowl is a good option. So often, frozen meals feature a protein and rice, and maybe a vegetable thrown in for fun. These meals can be satisfying when you want something extremely simple, but the chicken shawarma bowl is ideal for those who expect their frozen meal to do a little more heavy lifting.
Of course, the two main ingredients at play in this bowl are indeed a protein and rice, but fortunately, both of those components do bring a lot to the table. The basmati rice is straightforward enough, but the shawarma-seasoned chicken (which features seasonings like cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, and cayenne pepper) truly stands out and makes this bowl something special. Another highlight is the creamy garlic sauce, one that is very sour cream-forward and one that helps add a cooling, creamy element to the dish. Other bowl ingredients include diced red bell pepper, spinach, and pickled red onions, making for a tasty frozen entree that perfectly balances savory elements with tangy ones.
Joe's Diner Mac 'N Cheese
If there's one pasta dish that reigns supreme in the frozen meal section of any grocery store, it would be mac and cheese. The humble, incredibly simple dish is beloved by kids and adults alike, and importantly, it features that tried-and-true combination of pasta with lots and lots of cheese. Trader Joe's is no stranger to frozen mac and cheese, offering a few variations of the savory pasta dish. Of course, when it comes to talking about the best of the best, we'd be remiss to not highlight TJ's plain old mac and cheese frozen entree.
For a frozen mac and cheese entree to be successful, it comes down to two simple components: The pasta needs to retain a decent texture once heated up, and the sauce needs to be nice and cheesy. Luckily, Joe's Diner mac and cheese is successful on both fronts. Now, this entree claims to feature a whopping four cheeses in the sauce: cheddar, havarti, Gouda, and Swiss. Can you truly distinguish between these cheeses as you eat the mac and cheese? No, not really, but it is obvious that there's more than just plain old cheddar at play, with the sauce offering some slightly sharp notes to balance out all of that richness.
Overall, Trader Joe's mac and cheese meal is about as good as it gets when it comes to frozen mac. So, when in doubt, you can't go wrong with a classic.
Baingan Bharta Roasted Eggplant Curry
We're venturing back to Trader Joe's Indian foods, but this time we're focusing on a vegetarian option, the baingan bharta. This roasted eggplant curry (which isn't a vegan option, because it contains heavy cream) is about as comforting as it gets, and the soft, tender, roasted eggplant texture definitely sets the meal apart from others. In our ranking of Trader Joe's vegetarian meals, this baingan bharta entree came in sixth place, with its slightly spicy and warm flavor notes being the standout components.
If there's one slight caveat to this meal, it's that you may need to pair it with something else, be that rice or naan, to help round it out. Otherwise, the eggplant curry is perfectly spiced, not at all in a way that feels heavy handed or overdone. There is a little bit of heat at play, but mostly, the curry tastes nice and savory with some acidic, tomato-forward notes coming through, too. It's a solid curry for frozen meal standards, and one that both vegetarians and meat eaters could appreciate.
Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken
In a sea of meals that feature chicken and rice, it's always nice to come across one that features chicken and noodles. Even better yet when it's got a rich and spicy peanut sauce, and that's exactly what Trader Joe's spicy peanutty noodle bowl with chicken has to offer. There's quite a bit going on in this bowl flavor-wise, but everything works together quite well, resulting in a bowl with some seriously slurpable noodles.
Something distinct about this noodle bowl is that it features ground chicken (as opposed to the typical diced chicken or chicken strips), which makes the meat blend nice and seamlessly with the rest of the components. The noodles cook up nicely, offering a chewy texture without being mushy. The star of the show is the peanut sauce, of course, which does offer a nice spicy kick, along with more savory notes and even some sweet ones. The first time I tried this bowl, I really picked up on the star anise flavor in the sauce, which could be a hit or miss type of thing depending on how you feel about the spice.
The more you dig into the bowl, however, the more it tastes generally savory with a really nice nutty undertone. This is something that sets it apart from other frozen entrees in Trader Joe's lineup.
Vegan Thai Green Curry
Nothing beats a homemade Thai curry, but in a pinch, Trader Joe's vegan Thai green curry frozen meal more than gets the job done. Considering that this Thai green curry also took bronze in our TJ's vegetarian frozen meal ranking, it's only right that we highlight it once again here and sing its praises, because this meal does deserve it.
The best part of this meal is, as expected, the curry itself. Green curry paste is known for being a little bit salty, a little bit spicy, and perhaps even a little bit sweet, and all of these flavors show up in TJ's take on Thai green curry. The curry also tastes very coconut milk-forward (since this is a vegan dish, it relies on coconut milk for that distinct creaminess), which helps offset any overly spicy notes. Another highlight of the meal is the tofu strips, which are remarkably tasty and texturally on-point, considering you're heating them up from frozen. The tofu takes on the flavor of the curry effortlessly, as does the rice, making for a frozen meal that packs in a surprising amount of flavor complexity, and one that certainly hits the spot each and every time.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tikka masala may have mysterious origins, but when it comes to Trader Joe's chicken tikka masala frozen entree, it's categorized as Indian food. And it only makes sense, seeing how similar chicken tikka masala is to butter chicken, both generally speaking and when it comes to Trader Joe's frozen renditions on both dishes. There are some differences between this chicken tikka masala meal and the butter chicken one, however, and in my humblest opinion, they both deserve a spot in your freezer from time to time.
A distinct difference right off the bat is the fact that the chicken tikka masala comes with cumin-flavored rice, which certainly sets it apart from plain basmati rice. As for the chicken, I've always found the tikka masala to be both more tomatoey and creamier than the butter chicken, and perhaps just generally richer all-around. This chicken tikka masala also has cashews in the sauce, so there's overall some nice complexity between acidic, creamy, savory, and even slightly nutty flavors at play. Trader Joe's does frozen chicken well, and the chicken tikka masala entree is no exception, with tender pieces that heat up well in the microwave and taste absolutely delicious in that sauce.
Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese
If you like a little kick in your mac and cheese, then Trader Joe's Hatch chile mac and cheese frozen meal is just the solution. Now, keep in mind that this mac and cheese isn't loaded with spice, but it definitely has a little kick and that little something extra to make the cheesy pasta really pop, making the meal an absolute winner in my book.
There's no denying that plain mac and cheese is delicious, though it can be a little one-note in flavor. Sometimes, after having so many bites of cheesy pasta in a row, it's easy to get a little fatigued on the flavor. That's why TJ's Hatch chile mac and cheese is so successful, because it provides that perfect pop of acid and spice to make things more interesting. For those unfamiliar with Hatch chiles, they can range when it comes to spiciness (in the same way that a jalapeño might), but they also have a distinct smokiness about them, with maybe a little sweetness, too. It's the perfect chile to incorporate into an ultra-rich and savory dish like mac and cheese, adding just enough complexity to improve the meal without overshadowing the pasta itself.
Vegetable Biryani
Last but certainly not least (in terms of both Trader Joe's best frozen meals and specifically Indian meals) is the vegetable biryani. Not only is this a delicious and comforting meal, but it's another great option for plant-based eaters, as the meal is completely vegan. The entree consists of two main components, one being (familiar by this point) basmati rice, and the other being vegetable dumplings, which naturally are the star of the show.
This meal not only fared pretty well in our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen vegetarian meals (coming in 8th place out of 18), but it also ranked considerably well in our Trader Joe's Indian food ranking, coming in 11th out of 25. So, needless to say, the vegetable biryani is a meal well worth checking out, as those veggie dumplings are deliciously savory and well-seasoned. Other vegetable components in the dish include peas, lima beans, and red bell peppers, making for a very veggie-forward dish that truthfully doesn't have many weak points.
Methodology
When considering which Trader Joe's frozen microwaveable meals are the absolute best, I ultimately relied on my personal experience with the meals, considering that I'm a frequent Trader Joe's shopper and that I've tried the meals in the past. So, I considered those meals that have either stuck out to me when I've tried them before, or those that are absolute staples that I pick up nearly every time I shop at Trader Joe's. To bring in some opinions other than my own, I also referenced other Tasting Table articles that have also sung praises to the meals mentioned here.
As for specifics on what I look for in a good frozen meal, it all comes down to flavor and texture. Not all meals heat up well, but I feel confident that all of the meals listed in this article will come out of your microwave looking and tasting pretty decent (with realistic expectations in mind, since these are still ultimately frozen meals). Something I didn't consider here was price, seeing as all single-serve, frozen entrees at Trader Joe's fall under a very similar price range, so there's no one meal that strikes me as a particularly good deal or one that you should seek out on the basis of price alone.