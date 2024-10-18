The Trader Joe's Asian-Inspired Meal We Always Add To Our Cart First
There's a reason why Trader Joe's shoppers beeline to the freezer section for their favorite Asian-inspired meals. They're ready to eat just minutes after sliding the deliciousness out of colorful, informative freezer bags — and some taste pretty close to homemade or restaurant quality. That goes double for the one we always add to our cart first: Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken. It's been a TJ's cult classic for many years, first appearing in stores in 2004 and topping customer votes for the best overall TJ's product year after year.
That's why it comes as no surprise the Mandarin Orange Chicken also ranked number one in Tasting Table's 2024 review of 17 frozen Asian-inspired foods from Trader Joe's a full 20 years after its debut. Our rankings took into account things like overall flavor, textural variety and balance, serving sizes, and more. Though I wasn't the fortunate Tasting Table reviewer sampling all those tasty dishes, it's safe to say I've personally tossed 100-plus bags of Mandarin Orange Chicken bags into red TJ's shopping carts and baskets over those two decades.
Price is a big plus, remaining consistent at $4.99 per 22-ounce bag, for an estimated 5 servings of crispy breaded chicken bites and the accompanying sticky, sweet, sassy sauce. Most people agree, however, that it's more like three servings for the average eater, myself included. But price is only the tip of the TJ's iceberg with this product. In the end, and everywhere in between, it's the taste that matters most.
What's the hoopla about TJ's Mandarin Orange Chicken?
Trader Joe's considers its Mandarin Orange Chicken a savory bake-and-serve dish, and rightfully so. Straight from the freezer, it takes about 10 minutes to cook in a preheated oven or air fryer, before tossing the chicken pieces in the supplied sauce, arguably the best part of the whole meal. While the breaded dark meat chicken comes out crispy and tender, the mandarin orange ginger sauce gives it authenticity as a regional Mandarin-style dish.
The orange sauce, made in-house, comes together with a string of fresh ingredients, including the peels of fresh California oranges, and fresh ginger, garlic, and green onions. It's all pulled together in a soy sauce base. It's easy to just microwave the frozen sauce, and I've definitely done that in a pinch. But there's a better way, involving just one extra step. Let the sauce packets defrost while the chicken cooks, then empty them into a hot wok or nonstick stovetop pan. As the sauce begins to sizzle, stir in the crispy cooked chicken, coating thoroughly. Continue stirring while the sauce builds a sticky, sweet, caramelized cloak around each piece.
It's tempting to pop that goodness straight into your mouth, or in the least, toothpick them into appetizers for immediate eating. But they're intended as a proper meal component; just add a bed of rice, and veggies if desired, for a full Asian-style chicken lunch or dinner.