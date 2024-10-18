The Trader Joe's Asian-Inspired Meal We Always Add To Our Cart First

There's a reason why Trader Joe's shoppers beeline to the freezer section for their favorite Asian-inspired meals. They're ready to eat just minutes after sliding the deliciousness out of colorful, informative freezer bags — and some taste pretty close to homemade or restaurant quality. That goes double for the one we always add to our cart first: Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken. It's been a TJ's cult classic for many years, first appearing in stores in 2004 and topping customer votes for the best overall TJ's product year after year.

That's why it comes as no surprise the Mandarin Orange Chicken also ranked number one in Tasting Table's 2024 review of 17 frozen Asian-inspired foods from Trader Joe's a full 20 years after its debut. Our rankings took into account things like overall flavor, textural variety and balance, serving sizes, and more. Though I wasn't the fortunate Tasting Table reviewer sampling all those tasty dishes, it's safe to say I've personally tossed 100-plus bags of Mandarin Orange Chicken bags into red TJ's shopping carts and baskets over those two decades.

Price is a big plus, remaining consistent at $4.99 per 22-ounce bag, for an estimated 5 servings of crispy breaded chicken bites and the accompanying sticky, sweet, sassy sauce. Most people agree, however, that it's more like three servings for the average eater, myself included. But price is only the tip of the TJ's iceberg with this product. In the end, and everywhere in between, it's the taste that matters most.