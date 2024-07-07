20 Asian Chicken Recipes You'll Want Over And Over Again

When you have chicken in the fridge that you need to make for dinner and you want to incorporate it into an ultra flavorful, super delicious recipe, you can't go wrong with Asian cuisine. Asian dishes are packed full of exciting flavors — whether it's the umami-rich miso from Japanese cooking or it's the array of spices, including garam masala or turmeric, from Indian cuisine. And along with Japanese and Indian cuisines, there's also Thai food, Vietnamese recipes, Filipino cuisine, Korean recipes, and Chinese food.

With such a wide variety of cuisines — and recipes — it can be overwhelming to know where to start when choosing a chicken recipe. That's why we've pulled together 20 of the best Asian chicken recipes to choose from, all of which you'll want to eat over and over again. From chicken massaman curry to a version of everyone's favorite take-out dish, orange chicken, each of these recipes is sure to fulfill your craving for a flavorful meal.