Vietnamese-Inspired Lemongrass Chicken Thighs Recipe

Vietnamese-inspired lemongrass chicken is fragrant, juicy, pungent, and mildly spicy, a seemingly simple dish that hides complex flavors. This is the perfect recipe to make for a weeknight dinner or a gathering with friends and family.

There's something about the smell of Vietnamese chicken: strong, musky, layered and slightly stinging. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the secret to these layered flavors and scents is the combination of lemongrass and fish sauce. Lemongrass is an essential ingredient in Vietnamese cuisine, imparting a unique flavor that can't be replicated by any other herb or spice. It adds a distinct, citrusy flavor and aroma to many Southeast Asian dishes.

This recipe showcases the fragrant lemongrass perfectly, allowing its bright, lemony notes to shine through in the marinade. The marinade also features a blend of fish sauce, soy sauce, honey, lime juice, garlic, ginger, and red chile, which together create a salty, sweet, and spicy melange. As a result, these marinated chicken thighs are a flavorful and aromatic dish. Serve them with steamed rice, spring rolls, and fresh herbs for a taste of Vietnam in your own home.