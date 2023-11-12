Chicken Almond Gai Ding Recipe

There's just something about a stir-fry. In contrast to simpler meals that contain one protein, one starch, and one veggie, stir-fries are a party in your mouth, typically containing an array of colorful veggies and aromatics in addition to proteins like meat, tofu, fish, and even nuts. It's hard to stay bored when you're eating stir-fry!

This particular dish by recipe developer Julianne De Witt is perfect for people who love chicken and like their meals to have a little crunch. "We have a family tradition of ordering Chinese food every Christmas Eve, and chicken almond gai ding is always a favorite," De Witt explains. "I wanted to recreate this dish at home and have it taste true to the original. The hoisin helps to achieve this by providing that umami, sweet, and spicy combination in the sauce." This chicken almond gai ding is packed with flavor, easy to make, and takes less than half an hour from start to finish. What more could you want?