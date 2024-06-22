What Exactly Is Pâté, And How Do You Use It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pâté is a dish that sounds fancy, but it's actually evolved from humble roots. It dates back to the 11th century, when innovative cooks created it to make use of every part of an animal. Though the French often get credit for pâté, the Romans and the Greeks also produced and sold it. French cooks of the time relied on pâté as a means of preserving meat so it could be enjoyed all year round. These days, pâté is considered something of a delicacy in the United States, but it's a staple in French cuisine. It's estimated that about a quarter of French citizens enjoy pâté once a week, while a staggering amount — nearly three times that — eat it about once a month.

For less adventurous eaters, pâté might seem like swanky food reserved for fancy restaurants and served to the rich and famous. But it's a versatile dish that can be served as an appetizer, a light meal when paired with crusty bread and a salad, or as a tasty charcuterie board accoutrement. Whether you're a pâté connoisseur or newbie foodie, learning the basics of pâté will open up a world of flavor and texture. Here's what you need to know to make, buy, and enjoy pâté.