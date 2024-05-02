Stuff Peppers With Canned Pâté For An Easy Yet Elevated Meal

There's something elegant about food that's enclosed inside another dish. The first bite yields a burst of flavor before discovering the full delicious composition. While stuffed foods are reminiscent of appetizers at a fancy dinner party, you can make your own for supper in only a matter of minutes. All you need are peppers and canned pâté.

Pâté (not to be confused with terrine) is a paste traditionally made from liver and ground meat that has garnered a reputation for being fancy despite its humble roots. Now, the paste is more accessible, sold in cans to quickly elevate your weeknight dinner. You can swipe it onto crackers, serve it on charcuterie boards, or stuff it into peppers, which is one of our favorite creative uses for canned pâté. No pâté tastes the same — the flavors can range from immensely savory to vegetal. No matter which pâté you use, it's always improved upon with the flavor of peppers.

Bell peppers, particularly the red and orange varieties, have a sweet, bright flavor that can easily become a crisp cocoon for your canned pâté. They're large and accessible, so a few pâté-stuffed peppers can be a filling dinner for two. Mini peppers are another excellent choice, allowing for greater customization in terms of flavor. Although they can be eaten raw, you can grill or bake the peppers prior to stuffing them for a caramelized, smoky flavor to balance out the salty pâté.