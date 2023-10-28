Slow Cooker Adobo-Ish Soy Sauce Chicken Thighs Recipe
Slow cookers can really come in handy when it comes to whipping up a quick but delicious meal. Soy sauce braised chicken thighs, loosely based around the classic Filipino dish for adobo chicken, bring a blend of savory, slightly tangy, and sweet flavors to the table and can be conveniently made in the slow cooker. This recipe marries the rich umami of soy sauce with the aromatic allure of garlic and the subtle tang of vinegar, reminiscent of the beloved Filipino dish.
Recipe developer Taylor Murray draws on her Filipino heritage to make this simple stew. "What's especially wonderful about this recipe is its versatility. You can easily adjust the level of sweetness or tang to your liking, toss in veggies for added substance, or even sprinkle in some chili flakes for a kick. I even added ketchup to the sauce once when strapped for ingredients making staff meal at a restaurant I worked at and it came out amazing!" says Murray. With its minimal prep time and straightforward ingredients, this soy sauce braised chicken is an ideal choice for those bustling weeknights when you crave a hearty, flavorful meal without spending hours in the kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for soy sauce chicken
One of the best parts about this recipe is the simplicity of the ingredients. Start with some chicken thighs. "I used boneless skinless in this recipe for easy shredding, but skin-on will work too, as well as pretty much any other chicken parts like breasts, legs, or a combination of both," says Murray.
The braising liquid is comprised of soy sauce, honey, vinegar, garlic, onion, bay leaves, and whole peppercorns. To finish, a few sliced scallions add some much-needed color.
Step 1: Brown the chicken
In a large skillet or frying pan, heat the neutral oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs. Cook the thighs for about 4-5 minutes on each side or until they are nicely browned. Remove the chicken thighs from the skillet and set aside.
Step 2: Brown the garlic
In the same skillet, add the halved garlic. Cook until browned and set aside.
Step 3: Sweat the onions
Add the thinly sliced onions and sauté them for 4-5 minutes, or until the onions become translucent and starting to brown lightly. Ensure that you scrape off any bits stuck to the pan from browning the chicken.
Step 4: Add ingredients to slow cooker
Place the browned chicken thighs at the bottom of the crock pot. Add the sautéed onions and garlic. Pour in the soy sauce, white vinegar, and honey. Sprinkle the whole black peppercorns and tuck in the bay leaves amongst the chicken thighs.
Step 5: Cover and cook
Cover the crock pot with its lid. Set it to low and let it cook for 6-7 hours. Alternatively, if you're pressed for time, you can set it on high for 3-4 hours.
Step 6: Finish and serve
Once done, carefully remove the chicken thighs and place them on a serving dish. Drizzle some of the cooking sauce from the crock pot over the chicken. Garnish with sliced scallions. Serve with steamed rice, noodles, or your preferred side.
What type of soy sauce should I use for this recipe?
When making this recipe, the choice of soy sauce plays a pivotal role in the flavor and depth of the dish. Dark soy sauce is often recommended for braising because of its richer color and deeper flavor. It has been aged longer and often has molasses or caramel added, giving it a slightly sweet undertone and a thick, viscous texture. This makes it perfect for dishes that are simmered for a while, like braised chicken thighs, as it imparts a luscious, deep brown color and a complex taste to the dish.
If you're looking for a lighter flavor or if dark soy sauce is unavailable, you can use light soy sauce. However, remember that light soy sauce is saltier and thinner in consistency. If using light soy sauce, you might want to mix it with a touch of molasses or brown sugar to achieve a similar depth and sweetness that dark soy sauce offers. Additionally, always be attentive to salt levels, adjusting other seasonings as necessary. To truly elevate the dish, consider using a high-quality, traditionally brewed soy sauce, which will provide a more authentic and robust flavor to your braised chicken thighs.
Can I use chicken breasts instead of thighs?
Yes, chicken breasts can absolutely be used instead of thighs. Chicken breasts are leaner than thighs, which means they have a tendency to dry out more quickly when cooked. If you're using chicken breasts in place of thighs, you might need to adjust the cooking time or method to prevent overcooking. You can use skin on or off chicken breasts.
This recipe can also be made with other cuts of chicken, like bone-in thighs or whole legs. You can even break down a whole chicken into 8 pieces for a mixture of white and dark meat. Keep in mind that this recipe was tested and developed with the thighs, so you may have to adjust the amount of liquid or sauce to make sure there is enough to properly braise the chicken. The liquid should cover the chicken at least halfway or you run the risk of ending up with dry chicken!
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil
- 1 ½ pounds chicken thighs
- 1 head garlic, halved lengthwise
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- Sliced scallions, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|508
|Total Fat
|35.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|166.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|5.9 g
|Sodium
|1,892.0 mg
|Protein
|32.0 g