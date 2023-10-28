Slow Cooker Adobo-Ish Soy Sauce Chicken Thighs Recipe

Slow cookers can really come in handy when it comes to whipping up a quick but delicious meal. Soy sauce braised chicken thighs, loosely based around the classic Filipino dish for adobo chicken, bring a blend of savory, slightly tangy, and sweet flavors to the table and can be conveniently made in the slow cooker. This recipe marries the rich umami of soy sauce with the aromatic allure of garlic and the subtle tang of vinegar, reminiscent of the beloved Filipino dish.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray draws on her Filipino heritage to make this simple stew. "What's especially wonderful about this recipe is its versatility. You can easily adjust the level of sweetness or tang to your liking, toss in veggies for added substance, or even sprinkle in some chili flakes for a kick. I even added ketchup to the sauce once when strapped for ingredients making staff meal at a restaurant I worked at and it came out amazing!" says Murray. With its minimal prep time and straightforward ingredients, this soy sauce braised chicken is an ideal choice for those bustling weeknights when you crave a hearty, flavorful meal without spending hours in the kitchen.