Velvety Soy Chicken And Broccoli Recipe

Chicken and broccoli is a classic American Chinese food take-out staple. It's sweet, it's rich, and it's comforting. Somehow, the chicken is always extra tender and the sauce is extra luscious. Turns out the secret lies with two special ingredients ... baking soda and cornstarch. In this recipe from Leah Maroney, baking soda is added to the chicken marinade and acts as an excellent meat tenderizer. A tiny bit goes a long way in tenderizing the meat. The meat is able to be marinated for a short amount of time while achieving maximum flavor and texture. The sauce in this recipe contains cornstarch, which is added after the chicken and broccoli have been cooked. It creates the thick, velvety texture that keeps you going back for more.

Maroney recommends using a wok on high heat for the best results, but any large pan will do. The goal is to cook the meat and broccoli quickly to preserve the vegetables' crispness and color and to prevent the chicken from drying out. This simple recipe comes together very quickly. You can even shorten the marinade time! Give it at least 20 minutes and you'll be ready to stir fry. Maroney loves classic white rice with this dish. "It soaks up all the delicious sauce so not a drop is wasted," she says. But, you can't go wrong with lo mein or fried rice ... or go crazy and serve all three.