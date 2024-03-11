Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Soup Recipe

If you've ever ordered Indian takeout, it's very likely you've found yourself with a bowl of chicken tikka masala, swiping up all the leftover sauce with pillowy naan. Believed by many to have been born in Great Britain, tikka masala gets its signature creamy texture from tomatoes and cream. The curry is widely regarded as quintessentially Indian, however, because it features traditional Indian spices like garam masala, coriander, and turmeric. The creamy sauce and tender pieces of chicken are hard not to love, which is why you'll so often see tikka masala featured on restaurant menus, in the freezer section of grocery stores, and beyond. It's so popular in Great Britain, in fact, that it is sometimes considered one of the national dishes.

It's hard to imagine how such a simple dish could get any better, but transforming it into a slow cooker soup might just be the way. In this recipe by Michelle McGlinn, chicken is slow-cooked in tomato, broth, and spices for a hearty and warming soup. Think of it like the most flavorful tomato soup you'll ever have — and instead of grilled cheese, you can dunk garlicky naan in, instead.