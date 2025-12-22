9 Cheeses At Whole Foods You Should Add To Your Charcuterie Board
Whether you're throwing a party or you're just trying to have a fancy night in, there's nothing better than a charcuterie board. It's a great way to try a wide variety of cheeses, meats, and crackers, mixing and matching the different elements to try to achieve the perfect bite. These days, there are plenty of places to snag some high-quality cheese for your next charcuterie board. You can always talk to your local cheesemonger to get a better sense of what will work well with the meats and other accoutrements you're choosing, or you can head to popular grocery store chains for cheese. (We think Trader Joe's has an especially good charcuterie board cheese selection for the more budget-conscious.)
But you may not realize that Whole Foods stocks a variety of high-end cheeses that can add a ton of flavor and variety to your next charcuterie board. By having a better idea of the different cheeses the chain offers, you can plan ahead for your board, selecting the items that you think would pair best with each kind of cheese. So, no, you don't have to live near a specialty cheese shop just to snag some solid additions to your next charcuterie board — just head to Whole Foods to try out these selections.
1. Somerdale Wensleydale & Cranberries
Sometimes, you want a cheese that's going to offer a bit of sweetness to your charcuterie board, which is why it can be so fun to pick out a variety that features some sort of fruit. That's why we're such big fans of Somerdale Wensleydale & Cranberries. This white cheese tastes fresh, with a slight note of acidity that makes it pair well with the sweet fruit inside. It has a nice crumbliness to it that enhances the texture of your cheese-and-cracker bite. That subtle sweetness also means that this cheese pairs particularly well with salty items, for a savory-sweet combination you won't be able to get enough of. Pair it with some salty prosciutto for an unforgettable bite.
Some don't necessarily like how dry and crumbly it can be, but we think it's exciting because it's something different that you won't see on every cheese board. Its fresh, mild flavor means that it's accessible to just about everyone who likes cranberries, so it's worth a try even if you're feeding pickier cheese lovers.
2. Isigny Sainte-Mère Double Cream Brie
There are few types of cheese that are creamier and more decadent than Brie, which is why it's one of our all-time favorite cheeses to include on charcuterie boards (and to enjoy all on its own). It's a soft cheese that can even be runny if it's served warm, which can make it a messy choice for a charcuterie board but one that you should include anyway thanks to its intense deliciousness. You'll find a variety of brie cheeses at your local grocery store, but Isigny Sainte-Mère Double Cream Brie is definitely one of our favorite selections at Whole Foods.
This cheese is a double cream Brie, which means it's even richer and creamier than the standard version. It has a distinct fattiness to it that allows it to pair well with fresher, more punchy accoutrements like cornichons. There's a slight sweetness present in this cheese, but it's not overpowering — you can pair it with other sweet ingredients to highlight those notes even more. It's perfect for spreading on a cracker, thanks to its soft texture.
3. Roth 3 Chile Pepper Gouda
The last thing you want to do is build a charcuterie board that's boring, without much variety in flavors and textures. That's why you may want to select a cheese that packs a serious punch on the flavor front. Gouda, with its signature sharpness and earthiness, is always a solid choice. If you really want to take the flavor factor to the next level, you may want to snag some Roth 3 Chile Pepper Gouda from your local Whole Foods. This cheese features jalapeño, chipotle, and habanero peppers for a vegetal, hot, and punchy kick that really takes Gouda to a whole new level. While we like this stuff for nachos and other cheese-centric dishes, it also shines on a charcuterie board.
If you're not someone who typically likes a lot of spice, you may find this cheese intimidating. But luckily, it's not actually that hot at all. Yes, it has a hint of spiciness to it, but more than anything, you'll pick up on the smokiness from the chipotle peppers and that green flavor you might expect from jalapeños. Overall, it's a fun addition to ensure that your charcuterie board is far from boring.
4. Sartori Tomato Basil BellaVitano
BellaVitano by Sartori is a kind of cheese that mimics Parmesan thanks to its complexity and deliciously oily texture, but that also has some cheddar-like qualities on the flavor front. You can find it in a wide variety of flavors, and to be honest, we think they're all worth checking out (and including on your next charcuterie board). But perhaps our favorite for this application is the Sartori Tomato Basil BellaVitano. It's a great way to incorporate an extra savory element into your charcuterie board, and its approachability will make it appealing to just about everyone at your get-together.
We're not the only ones who think that this cheese is a standout. It was awarded second place in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest and the Bronze Medal at the 2023 World Cheese Awards. Who knows? It might just win the hearts of your party guests if it makes an appearance on your cheese board, too.
5. BelGioiosio Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese
A good charcuterie board — especially one at a party where people are just grabbing a quick bite as they walk past — should make it easy for guests to take pieces of meat, cheese, and other accoutrements without spending a bunch of time cutting or preparing the different ingredients. This is exactly why we think it can be a good idea to include BelGioiosio Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese on your next charcuterie board. While it might not look quite as impressive as a big ball of creamy mozzarella, the small, bite-sized pieces of cheese are super easy to snag and combine with the other elements on the board.
This cheese is creamy with a fresh, clean, dairy-forward flavor. It's not particularly complex, so it works well with a ton of other foods. It's delicate and easy to love, even for those who like to keep it simple when it comes to cheese, making it a must-have cheese on your board.
6. Klare Melk Raw Gouda Truffle
You already know that we're big fans of Gouda. Even a plain, standard (but aged) Gouda can be transcendent, but this Klare Melk Raw Gouda Truffle takes this to a new level of deliciousness. Some fans say that it tastes hearty and meaty and can constitute a meal all on its own, and we totally agree. However, it also pairs extremely well with other savory ingredients that you might want to include on your charcuterie board, from fancy olives to paper-thin slices of salami.
This Gouda hails from Holland, and it's actually made exclusively for Whole Foods, so you're not going to find it elsewhere. Not only does the team that produces this cheese make the cheese itself, they also care for the animals that produce the milk, which makes us feel like we're getting a product that's all about quality. It's a must-try cheese for your next charcuterie board, but you can also mix it into a mac and cheese recipe if you have leftovers the next day.
7. Vermont Creamery Bijou Goat Cheese
Vermont Creamery Bijou Goat Cheese may come from Vermont, but it's inspired by French cheese. Once you take a bite, you'll understand why. Lovers of this cheese describe it as decadent, and we have to agree. Some goat cheese can taste a bit dry and lackluster, but that's not what you're getting here. It's rich and deeply creamy, with an elegant subtlety that means it plays well with plenty of other flavors.
Not only does this cheese taste amazing, but it also makes for an impressive visual display on your charcuterie board. Because of the kind of culture that this creamery uses for the cheese, the rind has a wrinkly, brain-like texture that looks immediately appealing. We recommend keeping the whole button of cheese intact to include on your board — part of the fun is cutting your own slice of the stuff. Pair it with sweet ingredients like honey, or crackers and nuts for some crunchiness.
8. El Trigal 6 Months Aged Manchego
Most of the cheeses on this list come from the United States or France, so it's fun to experiment with a type of cheese that hails from Spain. El Trigal 6 Months Aged Manchego is an excellent example of Manchego, a Spanish cheese that has a distinct tang and nuttiness to it. That makes it pop against other ingredients on your charcuterie board, making it an excellent option for inclusion on your next one.
Although this cheese is relatively young, it still has that signature nuttiness that Manchego is known for. That complexity isn't overpowering, though — it's still a cheese that tastes fresh and clean with a creamy consistency. Unlike most of the other cheeses on this list, it's made from sheep's milk, which means it offers something different and a bit exciting to your charcuterie board. Plus, its semi-firm texture means that it's easy to slice ahead of time so guests can just grab a piece easily.
9. Somerdale Champagne Cheddar
One of our favorite pairings for a good charcuterie board is a glass of Champagne (here's how to choose the best bottle for New Year's Eve), but when you choose Somerdale Champagne Cheddar, you can skip the bottle completely (although we certainly don't advise that). It all starts with a classic English cheddar, with all the sharpness and creaminess that you'd normally expect from this type of cheese. That extra Champagne flavor, though, is what really makes this cheese pop and feel festive, no matter what time of year you're enjoying it.
Don't worry — those notes of Champagne aren't overpowering. Rather, they lend the cheese a subtle fruitiness that still allows it to pair well with plenty of other ingredients. Plus, telling your guests that there's already some Champagne in the cheese will ensure that everyone rushes to check out your charcuterie board, no matter what other cheeses you decide to include.
Methodology
We chose these cheeses mostly based on personal experience, but we also consulted reviews on Reddit and various cheese websites to get other opinions. Although we think all of these are delicious, we focused specifically on the ones you'll find at Whole Foods that present well on a charcuterie board. This means that they're relatively easy to cut and serve and that they're not too messy when the rind is opened. Additionally, we selected cheeses that offer interesting or unexpected flavors to add some flair to your charcuterie board.