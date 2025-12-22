9 Cheeses At Whole Foods You Should Add To Your Charcuterie Board

Whether you're throwing a party or you're just trying to have a fancy night in, there's nothing better than a charcuterie board. It's a great way to try a wide variety of cheeses, meats, and crackers, mixing and matching the different elements to try to achieve the perfect bite. These days, there are plenty of places to snag some high-quality cheese for your next charcuterie board. You can always talk to your local cheesemonger to get a better sense of what will work well with the meats and other accoutrements you're choosing, or you can head to popular grocery store chains for cheese. (We think Trader Joe's has an especially good charcuterie board cheese selection for the more budget-conscious.)

But you may not realize that Whole Foods stocks a variety of high-end cheeses that can add a ton of flavor and variety to your next charcuterie board. By having a better idea of the different cheeses the chain offers, you can plan ahead for your board, selecting the items that you think would pair best with each kind of cheese. So, no, you don't have to live near a specialty cheese shop just to snag some solid additions to your next charcuterie board — just head to Whole Foods to try out these selections.