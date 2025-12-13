How To Choose The Best Champagne For New Year's Eve, According To A Michelin-Starred Eatery's Sommelier

While everyone else is excited to count down the seconds until the new year begins or snap a yearly photo in those goofy 2020-whatever glasses, you've only got one thing on your mind: the Champagne. It's not a true midnight celebration unless you've got a flute of Champagne in your hands when that clock counts down, but if you've ever stepped foot in the bubbly aisle at the store, you'll know there are dozens and dozens of options, which can make your purchase feel impossible. We spoke with Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of two-Michelin-starred Jônt in Washington, D.C., who told us that the best way to choose a Champagne for New Year's Eve is by reading the labels and figuring out what your budget allows.

Most of us probably skim over various bottles in search of something that "looks" good, but Corbett says it's important to double-check what you're buying. "If you want Champagne, look for that first on the label — if you don't see Champagne, it's not really Champagne," he says, noting that there are several copycats available for a bargain, if that's what you're into. There's "Crémant de Bourgogne" or "Franciacorta," but Corbett reminds us that while these sparkling wines may be "made the same way, they are not Champagne." There's also Prosecco, another bubbly option that's lighter and fruitier, but made using an entirely different method than Champagne. Still confused? Here's a breakdown of every type of true Champagne, explained.