How To Choose The Best Champagne For New Year's Eve, According To A Michelin-Starred Eatery's Sommelier
While everyone else is excited to count down the seconds until the new year begins or snap a yearly photo in those goofy 2020-whatever glasses, you've only got one thing on your mind: the Champagne. It's not a true midnight celebration unless you've got a flute of Champagne in your hands when that clock counts down, but if you've ever stepped foot in the bubbly aisle at the store, you'll know there are dozens and dozens of options, which can make your purchase feel impossible. We spoke with Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of two-Michelin-starred Jônt in Washington, D.C., who told us that the best way to choose a Champagne for New Year's Eve is by reading the labels and figuring out what your budget allows.
Most of us probably skim over various bottles in search of something that "looks" good, but Corbett says it's important to double-check what you're buying. "If you want Champagne, look for that first on the label — if you don't see Champagne, it's not really Champagne," he says, noting that there are several copycats available for a bargain, if that's what you're into. There's "Crémant de Bourgogne" or "Franciacorta," but Corbett reminds us that while these sparkling wines may be "made the same way, they are not Champagne." There's also Prosecco, another bubbly option that's lighter and fruitier, but made using an entirely different method than Champagne. Still confused? Here's a breakdown of every type of true Champagne, explained.
Spending a little more on Champagne can make all the difference
When it comes to price affecting your choice, Corbett advises, "Find something that you're comfortable spending on a bottle of wine, and maybe spend just a bit more." Sure, you can pick up a $7 bottle of sparkling wine from Trader Joe's (we tried and ranked 12 cheap 'Champagnes,' so you don't have to), but he says that the "sweet spot for quality is around $60 to $75." This may feel a little pricey for a single bottle, but he defends his advice, noting, "You'll have some incredible wine at that price point, and it gives you the opportunity to try some smaller producers."
He goes on to explain that compared to regular wines, "Bubbles often require a minimum amount of time aging ... and the longer you have to wait for the wine, the more expensive the wine will be." That's why for true Champagne, Corbett says he's willing to spend up to $300 on a bottle — but that's because he's admittedly "a little bit obsessed."
If you're hosting or attending a large New Year's Eve party, Corbett recommends opting for a larger bottle and skipping the smaller 750 milliliter bottle. Showing up with a 1.5-liter magnum can make your contribution quite the hit, and Corbett says it truly is "the best way to enjoy sparkling wine." Although if you're doing a more intimate gathering with just a loved one or a few close friends, he suggests reaching for a "bottling that you've not had before, or find[ing] your favorite producer's top bottling." This is the time to finally pick up that fancy label, because yes, it truly is worth splurging on a bottle of vintage Champagne.