Is Vintage Champagne Worth The Splurge? What To Know Before You Buy

Not only is vintage Champagne limited to certain years, but each bottle also has to age for at least three years, tacking on even more steps and rarity to the bottles. Three years may be the minimum, but most Champagne houses commit to longer for a more developed result.

Moët & Chandon dedicates eight years to aging its well-known bottles of Dom Pérignon. Some years are particularly notable in the sommelier world, like 1988, 1996, 2002, and 2008. Whether it was ideal weather or the farmers just had some good karma, those noteworthy bottles are extremely coveted and can be worth thousands of dollars. While some rare bottles reach those digits, there are plenty that hover around the $200 mark, like the 2012 Brut Rosé Cuvée Elizabeth Salmon and the 2015 Bollinger La Grande Année, which is a much better entry point for vintage Champagne newcomers.

Non-vintage Champagne like Veuve Clicquot Brut's yellow label sells for about $60. Vintage Champagne is only worth its cost to those who appreciate the craftsmanship and history that comes with each bottle. If you're looking at it through an investment lens rather than a hobbyist, vintage Champagne can definitely be worth the initial splurge. As long as it's properly stored in a temperature-controlled cellar, these bottles can continue aging for 50 years, if not longer. A $500 bottle of vintage Champagne today could be worth a fortune down the line.