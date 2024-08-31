Alton Brown Proudly Loves One Pantry Ingredient You Wouldn't Expect

Before we tell you this tantalizing little tidbit, we're going to need you to lock up your pitchforks for your own safety and the safety of others. Alton Brown, the Bill Nye of the kitchen, has one surprisingly controversial food take — he loves Kraft grated parmesan cheese and he feels not one iota of shame about it. "Call me trash," he said on Instagram, "but I will snort this stuff like the cellulose powder stepped on cow candy that it is."

As you can imagine, this revelation caused quite a stir amongst Brown's followers. Affectionately known by some as "sprinkle cheese," Kraft grated parmesan is technically about as far as something could be from authentic cheese without becoming something else entirely. It's made from a blend of grated parmesan and cellulose powder, an anti-clumping filler that became a virally controversial ingredient when some folks erroneously claimed that it was actually sawdust.

Cellulose powder isn't sawdust, though, and while some grated parmesan cheese may contain wood pulp, the kind used in most shelf-stable parmesan cheese powders usually doesn't. Even if it were, cellulose powder is harmless in the amounts found in parmesan. Kraft's version, for example, contains about 3.8% cellulose powder, well within the generally accepted range. But if you don't let this particular ingredient deter you, there are actually a lot of easy and delicious ways to use this type of condiment.