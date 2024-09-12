The Only 2 Ingredients You Need To Make Butter Pasta Way Better

Cook your preferred pasta using these tips for the best buttered noodles. Make sure you reserve some of the pasta water to whisk with the miso; it will dissolve better and the starchy water adds extra creaminess as you stir it in. White or yellow miso work best as they are milder than red, and won't add an odd color to the dish. Add about 1/4 cup miso per pound of pasta, adjusting to taste. Choose good quality butter, as its flavor and texture will certainly improve the pasta; however, this will work with whatever you have in the fridge. After draining the pasta, add it back to the pot and stir in the butter, then slowly stir in the miso-pasta water mixture for a few minutes to achieve a silky creaminess. You can use any style of Parmesan cheese you prefer.

You can also melt the butter first in a large skillet, especially if you want to add other flavors like minced garlic or finely chopped mushrooms. Add the miso and whisk thoroughly until dissolved, then add the pasta and pasta water, stirring well. If you want, add the Parmesan to the sauce, about 1/2 cup or to taste, but be sure to whisk extremely well so it melts evenly and doesn't make lumps. Otherwise, just grate some fresh on top of the noodles while they are hot. Finish it with freshly cracked pepper and enjoy your new favorite pasta.