The Worst Store-Bought Shredded Cheese Comes From This Popular Grocery Chain
You gotta give it to shredded cheese for being one of the most convenient, time-saving ingredients at the store. It's a modern marvel, to be sure, but not all bags are created equal. According to online reviews and our very own ranking of shredded cheeses, 365 by Whole Foods Market is one brand that should be skipped. While Whole Foods does have a reputation for gourmet products, many shoppers argue the chain's store-brand fails to live up to its fancy image.
For Tasting Table, the reviewer tried two kinds of cheeses from seven different brands, but ranked Whole Foods last. She made a point to pick out two of her favorites, Gruyere and Gouda, but it went downhill from there. She stated, "These were the two least flavorful cheeses I tried in the entire bunch. It's not that they tasted bad — it's the fact that they tasted like very little." Cheese should taste relatively rich and creamy, but detractors describe this cheese brand as bland or chalky.
Texture is another concern. It's partly caused by anti-caking agents like powdered cellulose, which manufacturers add to keep cheese from clumping together in the bag. It's why most packaged shredded cheeses usually have that dusty coating. While these additives are FDA-approved and extremely common in most shredded cheeses, excessive coating can mess up melting and mouthfeel. However, there are shredded cheeses out there that are cellulose-free, if you're willing to do your homework. Interestingly, Whole Foods 365 3-cheese blend appears to be the one option that does not contain cellulose.
Pre-shredded cheese almost always sacrifices some flavor and texture
Whole Foods 365 brands are a hot topic for consumers. Many fans believe the quality has gone down since Amazon bought the grocery giant in 2017. Reddit discussions about 365 products broadly include complaints that store-brand items have taken over, and they aren't what they used to be. One user wrote, "Now, it feels like all I can get are 365 products. Everything else is out of stock or no longer carried. The quality of the 365 brand has also gone way down." Adding to customers' frustrations is that we don't know who really makes Whole Foods' private-label products. The global chain is highly secretive about its manufacturers.
The irony is that Whole Foods shoppers often expect better cheese than what they would find at a conventional supermarket. Because the store heavily markets premium ingredients and artisanal food culture, mediocre shredded cheese can be especially disappointing. That said, any pre-shredded cheese you buy is going to sacrifice some flavor and texture compared to freshly grated cheese. Those anti-caking agents probably aren't going anywhere, and they're in practically every brand. It's why many gourmands argue there's simply no need for shredded cheese anymore.
So if you want a cheesy upgrade, you'll have to do a bit more work. The simplest solution is to buy blocks of cheese and grate them at home. A freshly shredded Gruyere or Gouda will melt much more smoothly and taste creamier. As a bonus, block cheese is usually cheaper overall, too.