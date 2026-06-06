You gotta give it to shredded cheese for being one of the most convenient, time-saving ingredients at the store. It's a modern marvel, to be sure, but not all bags are created equal. According to online reviews and our very own ranking of shredded cheeses, 365 by Whole Foods Market is one brand that should be skipped. While Whole Foods does have a reputation for gourmet products, many shoppers argue the chain's store-brand fails to live up to its fancy image.

For Tasting Table, the reviewer tried two kinds of cheeses from seven different brands, but ranked Whole Foods last. She made a point to pick out two of her favorites, Gruyere and Gouda, but it went downhill from there. She stated, "These were the two least flavorful cheeses I tried in the entire bunch. It's not that they tasted bad — it's the fact that they tasted like very little." Cheese should taste relatively rich and creamy, but detractors describe this cheese brand as bland or chalky.

Texture is another concern. It's partly caused by anti-caking agents like powdered cellulose, which manufacturers add to keep cheese from clumping together in the bag. It's why most packaged shredded cheeses usually have that dusty coating. While these additives are FDA-approved and extremely common in most shredded cheeses, excessive coating can mess up melting and mouthfeel. However, there are shredded cheeses out there that are cellulose-free, if you're willing to do your homework. Interestingly, Whole Foods 365 3-cheese blend appears to be the one option that does not contain cellulose.