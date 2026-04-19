7 Shredded Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Shredded cheese isn't always my go-to option when I'm in the dairy section of my local grocery store. I tend to like blocks of cheese better — I think they often have a better flavor, and it's not too much work to grate the cheese myself. But I can admit that there's a time and a place for shredded cheese. When you're looking for convenience or are more concerned with the gooey, melted texture than with harnessing the boldest, cheesiest flavor possible, shredded cheese is an excellent option.

But I wanted to know: Which shredded cheese brand is the best? The answer is subjective, of course, but I did some tasting around to determine which brands I personally find the tastiest. I assessed each of these brands for flavor intensity and texture, with the boldest ranking near the higher end of the list. You and I may not agree on every cheese brand on this list, but hopefully, by learning about my favorites, you can get a better sense of which brands to try the next time you're in the market for shredded cheese.