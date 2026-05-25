Why Packaged Shredded Cheese Has A Dusty Coating

Some folks may claim that consuming cellulose means you're consuming wood pulp, but this isn't the case. The cellulose you're consuming in shredded cheese is often extracted from wood pulp, but it isn't wood pulp itself, and it's completely safe to consume. This means that there's no need for you to start washing your shredded cheese to get rid of it. In fact, consuming a bit of extra cellulose is actually good for you, especially if you're looking to add more fiber into your diet.

If you really are turned off by the idea of cellulose in your cheese, you should just purchase fresh cheese and shred it yourself. However, if you like the convenience and the price that shredded cheese provides, there's no need to worry.

If you plan to cook with shredded cheese, there's one thing you'll want to keep in mind. Since cellulose is an anti-caking agent, the cellulose coating acts as a barrier, preventing the cheese from emulsifying and blending into your sauce. While the anti-caking nature of shredded cheese is generally a good thing and will keep your cheese usable for the duration of its shelf life, some cooking projects might call for a cheese that blends better. If you're making a cheese sauce for a mac and cheese recipe, for instance, you'll want to avoid using shredded cheese as it won't blend or melt into the luscious, creamy cheese sauce.