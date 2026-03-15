Why There's Simply No Need For Pre-Shredded Cheese Anymore

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Shredded cheese is convenient — we're not going to argue with you there. When the craving for a midnight cheese quesadilla strikes, or when you feel the sudden urge to eat it straight from the bag like a hungry raccoon, you're probably not going out of your way to pull out a box grater and shred your favorite type of cheese with it. But aside from the convenience factor, pre-shredded cheese will always be inferior to the variety that you shred yourself.

For one, shredded cheese often contains fillers. Pre-grated Parmesan cheese may contain wood pulp, and because of this and other fillers, pre-shredded cheese tends to sit on top of dishes rather than melt into them. These fillers prevent the cheese shreds from balling together in the bag, but they can also impart a dusty taste or non-melty consistency to your recipe. Avoiding that alone makes shredding worth the extra time and effort. Block cheese is also a better option than pre-shredded when it comes to cost savings. You'll get more shreds by volume from a 1-pound block of cheese than you would if you bought a 1-pound bag of pre-shredded cheese, making it more affordable in the long run, especially for recipes that require a ton of cheese.