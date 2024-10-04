The Absolute Best Way To Grate Cheese Is Also The Safest For Your Knuckles

During our daily cooking-tips-to-make-life-easier internet peruse, we recently discovered a useful method of grating cheese that will successfully shred your cheese into smaller pieces while keeping your knuckles intact. All you need to do is lay your grater flat on your cutting board, place your block of cheese perpendicular to the grater, and go to town.

By laying your box grater on its side, more surface area comes into contact with your grater and, therefore, you have a sturdier connection. Changing the motion of your grating movements from up and down to front to back also ensures equal pressure throughout the shredding and is easier on those biceps. The shredded cheese falls inside your box grater, which makes it transport-friendly. Just lift and tilt into your dish — no need to cart your cutting board around. You can also keep your grip higher on the block of cheese, and away from the sneaky-sharp edges of the grater, which means bye-bye bloody knuckles!