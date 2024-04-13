12 Cheese Grater Hacks You Didn't Know You Needed

Freshly grated cheese is far superior to the pre-grated stuff you buy from the store. Chefs and choosy customers prefer it because it is more flavorful than the pre-shredded option, is fresher, lacks added chemicals used to prevent clumping, and winds up being significantly less expensive. Still, shredding cheese at home often seems a bit labor-intensive, tiresome, and, of course, messy.

Fortunately, there are a few hacks that'll make using a cheese grater significantly easier from start to finish. From preventing unwanted mess to streamlining storage to minimizing effort and cleanup times, you won't believe all the simple tricks that make using a cheese grater incredibly manageable. A cheese grater is also a wonderful tool for more than just cheese. With a trusty grater by your side, you can execute a handful of hacks that make prepping a world of other ingredients beyond easy.

To create a list of amazing cheese grater hacks, I sifted through Reddit forums, TikTok videos, cooking sites, chef recommendations, home cook blogs, and more. Along the way, I uncovered quite a few game-changing tips and tricks that just might make you rethink how you use your cheese grater.