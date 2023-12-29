A Grater Is All You Need To Easily Incorporate Vegetables Into Salads

By its very nature, salad is a healthy meal, but if you are trying to incorporate more vegetables into your classic Cobb salad to get the recommended daily allowance or want to add a little color to your winter Greek salad, using a grater can help you do just that. A common box grater, hand grater, or whatever you might have in your culinary arsenal is all you need to shred some carrots, onions, beets, cauliflower, or even bell pepper for some added texture and taste.

To create a beautiful pile of shreds of veggies you are going to want to start by washing your vegetable of choice. You may have to scrape or peel it as well, but that is generally a personal preference depending on the texture of the vegetable. As long as your veggies are clean you really do not need to waste time on peeling them; however, when you start grating, there are a few things to consider.