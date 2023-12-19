Use Your Cheese Grater For An Elevated Egg Salad Experience

If you're looking for perfectly scoopable egg salad, you might want to consider using a cheese grater the next time you make a batch. Yes, you read that right, using a cheese grater as part of preparing your meal can give you small, fine pieces of egg that melt in your mouth and provide a creamy, emulsified texture. The way to achieve this is by grating your egg instead of mashing or chopping it.

To do this, simply boil your eggs and let them fully cool before peeling off the shells. Then simply grate them like you would do to a carrot or a block of cheese and the result will be small, strings of hard-boiled eggs. After grating, be gentle when mixing them in with your other ingredients. You'll want to use a folding motion with a rubber spatula to combine your ingredients, which preserves the texture of the delicate eggs. Once your salad is mixed you're ready to put it on crackers, sandwiches, or just eat on its own.